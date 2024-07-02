Mount Tabor football (North Carolina) reveals new uniform in social media video
The Mount Tabor (North Carolina) football team, in a recent Instagram video post, starring head coach Tiesuan Brown and 4-star athlete Shamarius “Snook” Peterkin, revealed a brand new road uniform set for the 2024 season.
In the video, Peterkin walks into Coach Brown’s office wearing red shorts and long sleeve white t-shirt. After the two exchange greetings, Brown touches Peterkin’s chest with his finger, starting a transformation that suddenly shows Peterkin modeling the team’s new road uniforms.
The uniforms feature white pants and white jerseys. The jersey features the word “Tabor,” spelled out in all caps with gold letters trimmed in navy blue. The numbers, which appear front and back and on both sleeves are navy blue with gold trim. Both sleeves also are dressed up with the Spartans’ navy blue and gold logo.
The pants have no stripes, but the word “Spartans” is spelled out down the side of the left pant’s leg, again in all caps, gold trimmed in navy blue. The ensemble is capped off with the Spartan’s navy blue helmet.
Peterkin was an All-Metro football player last year and the Winston Salem Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year, who plays quarterback and wide receiver for the Spartans. He led the football team to an 8-5 mark in 2023 and the third round of the North Carolina state playoffs.
Peterkin is a 4-star wide receiver prospect and he narrowed his college recruiting list down to three schools last Saturday – North Carolina State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
