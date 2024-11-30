NCHSAA Playoffs: J.H. Rose Makes History, Hickory Sets Records, and West Charlotte Shocks Top-Seeded Erwin
The third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs is complete. There were more upsets and other dominant performances.
Rampants’ rampage continues and a record is set
Many football coaches tell their teams that everyone is 0-0 when the state playoffs begin.
The J.H. Rose Rampants must have taken that to heart.
Rose pulled off its third straight upset and this one was a 36-7 rout of sixth-seeded Southern School of Energy and Sustainability. In doing so, the Rampants (5-8) became the first team in NCHSAA history seeded 30th or worst to reach the fourth round of the state playoffs.
The disappointment of a 2-8 regular season is long gone for the Rampants.
Jaidon Lovett scored three touchdowns – two on direct snaps and one on a reception from quarterback Jimmy Martin. Tevin Council had two touchdown runs.
Southern ended the season with a 10-3 record.
Up next for Rose’s giant killers is undefeated Seventy-First
West Charlotte wows
Erwin fans were probably excited about seeing their top-seeded team hosting a 3-A state playoff game for the third week in a row.
That didn’t last for long,
Quarterback Jamouri Nichols threw three touchdown passes as the Lions overwhelmed Erwin 56-0. It was 36-0 at halftime.
On paper, it’s stunning to see a No. 1 seed lose by such a lopsided margin. But if you look at it closely, this was a tough draw for Erwin. West Charlotte has lost only to 4-A conference rivals Mallard Creek and Hough. It’s a stacked 3-A/4-A conference.
The Lions had won five in a row coming into Friday and none of those games were close.
Record falls in Hickory’s wild win
Hickory took a wild ride as the undefeated, defending 3-A state champion Red Tornadoes rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half to beat Crest 63-48.
Quarterback Brady Stober, a Samford commit, threw six touchdown passes and Isaiah Lackey had three more on the ground.
Brett Rowland grabbed his ninth interception of the season and the Red Tornadoes set a team record of 28 interceptions for the season, breaking a mark that stood since 1985.
Crest led much of the game. It was 48-35 midway through the third quarter after the Chargers’ Aiden Carson scored on a 45-yard run. Hickory dominated the rest of the way for its 29th consecutive win.
Dudley perseveres in 20-7 win
Dudley entered Friday’s 3-A playoff game with Jay M. Robinson having allowed just 15 points all season.
Yet the undefeated Panthers were trailing Robinson 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
And then everything changed.
Quarterback Jacquez Crawford threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Neely to tie the game. Crawford’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Newkirk put Dudley ahead and the Panthers iced it on Koredell Bartley’s 90-yard touchdown run.
Weddington flexes its might
Weddington took another step toward defending its 4-A state championship with a 55-0 rout of Northern Guilford.
Quarterback Greg Fee threw four touchdown passes for the undefeated Warriors, who have won 18 consecutive games.