New Bern sets 2025 football schedule

The Bears will open the season Aug. 22 at New Hanover

New Bern defeated Jordan 38-33 in the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. / MICHAEL CUNEO/WSN / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Bern, seeking to build on last year’s 9-3 record, will play a challenging nonconference schedule next season and try to win a new 6-A/7-A conference.

Joining the 7-A Bears in the new conference, created because of the latest NCHSAA realignment, are Jacksonville (7-A), White Oak (6-A), D.H. Conley (6-A), South Central (7-A) and Rose (6-A).

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at New Hanover

Aug. 29 – Havelock

Sept. 5 – at West Craven

Sept. 12 – Cleveland

Sept. 19 – at Hough

Oct. 3 – Jacksonville

Oct. 10 – at White Oak

Oct. 17 – at Conley

Oct. 24 – Rose

Oct. 31 – at South Central

