New Bern sets 2025 football schedule
The Bears will open the season Aug. 22 at New Hanover
New Bern, seeking to build on last year’s 9-3 record, will play a challenging nonconference schedule next season and try to win a new 6-A/7-A conference.
Joining the 7-A Bears in the new conference, created because of the latest NCHSAA realignment, are Jacksonville (7-A), White Oak (6-A), D.H. Conley (6-A), South Central (7-A) and Rose (6-A).
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at New Hanover
Aug. 29 – Havelock
Sept. 5 – at West Craven
Sept. 12 – Cleveland
Sept. 19 – at Hough
Oct. 3 – Jacksonville
Oct. 10 – at White Oak
Oct. 17 – at Conley
Oct. 24 – Rose
Oct. 31 – at South Central
