New hope for Hopewell? Titans introduce Brandon Sneed as head coach amid 11-year drought

With a history of offensive struggles and a decade-long losing streak, Hopewell turns to former Mallard Creek coordinator Brandon Sneed to revive the program. Can he bring the Titans back to glory?

Brandon Sneed, the new head coach at Hopewell High School, met his players on Monday and will soon begin the process of turning around the Titans' fortunes. The team has not had a winning season in 11 years.
The Hopewell Titans’ football team engaged in a meet-and-greet Monday in Huntersville, North Carolina.

During an after-school get-together, new coach Brandon Sneed introduced himself to the players, according to a school press release.

Sneed served as Mallard Creek’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The Mavericks are a Queen City Conference rival of the Titans.

Sneed replaced Brandon Gentry, who departed after the season to take over the Hickory Ridge program.

The Titans, who have not enjoyed a winning season in 11 years, finished 3-7 overall, 1-6 conference. Hopewell, with more than 2,000 students, likely will become a 7A program when the NCHSAA eventually completes realignment into eight classifications.

A Charlotte native who prepped at Olympic High, Sneed played in college at N.C. A&T and Fayetteville State.

As a former offensive coordinator, Sneed likely will focus on improving the Titans' offensive unit. The Titans managed just 33 combined points over the season’s final six outings, all losses.

JEFF HAWKINS

