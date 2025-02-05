New hope for Hopewell? Titans introduce Brandon Sneed as head coach amid 11-year drought
The Hopewell Titans’ football team engaged in a meet-and-greet Monday in Huntersville, North Carolina.
During an after-school get-together, new coach Brandon Sneed introduced himself to the players, according to a school press release.
Sneed served as Mallard Creek’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The Mavericks are a Queen City Conference rival of the Titans.
Sneed replaced Brandon Gentry, who departed after the season to take over the Hickory Ridge program.
The Titans, who have not enjoyed a winning season in 11 years, finished 3-7 overall, 1-6 conference. Hopewell, with more than 2,000 students, likely will become a 7A program when the NCHSAA eventually completes realignment into eight classifications.
A Charlotte native who prepped at Olympic High, Sneed played in college at N.C. A&T and Fayetteville State.
As a former offensive coordinator, Sneed likely will focus on improving the Titans' offensive unit. The Titans managed just 33 combined points over the season’s final six outings, all losses.