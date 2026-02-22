High School

North Carolina Basketball Game Ends with a Forfeit After an Official Ejects Fans and Cheerleaders

The game was called off prior to the start of the second half after a referee orders a section of the stands cleared and the cheerleaders to be removed from the court.

A referee in North Carolina ordered a section of fans and cheerleaders ejected from a high school basketball game, leading to a forfeit.
Confusion and a surprised development led to an abrupt end to a boys high school basketball game in North Carolina, late last week.

Ejections Included Fans and Cheerleaders

Bunker Hill High School saw its final game of the 2025-26 season end prematurely when a referee ejected fans of the Bears, including cheerleaders, before the start of the second half Thursday night.

"Everybody, from the cheerleaders, every fan, go from there on," the offical said as he gestured by pointing in a video caught by a fan in the stands.

A Forfeit Declaration Followed Shortly After

Shortly after that, a whistle was blown and the Class 4A game with Newton-Conover was declared a forfeit. The final score was 32-24.

Some fans at the game told David Faherty of WSOC TV that the same referee called several technical fouls, including one during pregame warmups.

Catawba County Schools Is Reviewing the Incident

"Catawba County Schools is aware of concerns raised regarding alleged unsportsmanlike behavior," the district said in a statement. "The game included multiple technical fouls; however, no physical altercation occurred."

No Arrests

According to reports, sheriff's deputies were assigned to the game and additional officers were called to the scene to keep order and escort the referee to his car. However, no criminal activity was reported and there were no arrests.

Bunker Hill ended its season with a 3-21 record.

