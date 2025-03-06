North Carolina High School Basketball Playoffs: 5 Key Takeaways from an Action-Packed Third Round
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) girls basketball state playoffs are heating up as teams battle through the third round, delivering jaw-dropping performances, major upsets, and statement wins. Defending champions are proving their dominance, newcomers are making waves, and powerhouse programs are setting the stage for deep playoff runs. From Cherokee’s unstoppable offense to Southeast Alamance’s historic debut, here are five key takeaways from an action-packed postseason.
Cherokee charges ahead
The defending state champions are bulldozing through the 1-A playoffs yet again. The Braves have beaten Bradford Prep 83-28, Carver 78-29 and Christ the King 108-28.
Cherokee’s only two losses have been to Georgia reigning 2-A state champion Hebron Christian and the Winston-Salem Christian national team.
The Braves have four players averaging in double figures, making them difficult to defend.
Southeast Alamance makes first-year impression
Southeast Alamance is in its first year of existence and what a way to start. The Stallions are 26-3, finished second in their conference and are in the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs.
The 12th-seeded Stallions knocked off No. 4 Goldsboro 47-41 in the third round behind 13 points from Shaniya Paylor and 11 points from Inysia McIver. They’ve got top-seeded Fairmont next.
Whatever happens in the Fairmont game, it’s a great start for Southeast Alamance.
North Lincoln takes the big leap
North Lincoln has gone from decent to great in one season. The Knights have won 28 in a row after getting crushed 93-25 by Lake Norman to open the season.
The Knights have beaten Crest, Erwin and Ben L. Smith by healthy margins in their three playoff wins. They could be title contenders for a long time. Their top two players – Ally Smith and Ashlyn Black – are sophomores.
An anticipated matchup with second-seeded Pisgah in the fourth round isn’t happening because Oak Grove upset the Bears. That means North Lincoln gets another home game.
Lake Norman has the momentum
Speaking of Lake Norman, the Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the state all season. They’re 27-1, with the only loss coming to Hebron Christian.
Lake Norman has swept aside Cox Mill, Northwest Guilford and North Mecklenburg quite handily in the 4-A state playoffs. Up next is Watauga as the playoff seedings have gone as expected in that side of the bracket.
The Wildcats have four starters averaging in double figures, led by 6-foot senior Samantha Shehan.
Rolesville rolls on with playoff run
Rolesville entered the 4-A state playoffs with a 16-10 record and the No. 12 seed. The Rams have exceeded expectations by reaching the fourth round.
Their key victory was a 61-51 over No. 4 Southeast Raleigh in the second round as senior point guard Caitlyn Jones scored 26 points.
Up next for the Rams is No. 1 Hoggard in Wilmington.