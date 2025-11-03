North Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. KIPP Pride (9-0)
2. Northside - Pinetown (10-0)
3. Robbinsville (7-3)
4. Bear Grass Charter (8-0)
5. Wilson Prep (5-5)
6. South Davidson (9-1)
7. Washington County (5-3)
8. Howard (3-4)
9. Southeast Halifax (3-4)
10. Hobgood Academy (4-4)
11. North Stokes (4-6)
12. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (2-6)
13. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (3-7)
14. Rosman (2-8)
15. Columbia (0-4)
16. Mattamuskeet (0-5)
17. Weldon (0-4)
18. Andrews (1-9)
19. East Columbus (2-8)
20. Jones Senior (1-9)
21. College Prep & Leadership Academy (1-7)
22. North Edgecombe (0-9)
23. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-10)
24. Chatham Central (1-9)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (10-0)
2. Starmount (8-2)
3. Murphy (8-2)
4. Alleghany (8-2)
5. East Wilkes (7-3)
6. Corvian Community School (8-1)
7. North Duplin (9-1)
8. East Bladen (7-1)
9. Warren County (7-2)
10. South Stanly (8-2)
11. Mitchell (6-4)
12. Swain County (6-4)
13. Hayesville (6-4)
14. Christ the King (7-3)
15. Manteo (6-3)
16. East Carteret (6-4)
17. John A. Holmes (6-4)
18. Community School of Davidson (6-4)
19. Bishop McGuinness (7-2)
20. Gates County (5-5)
21. Lakewood (6-4)
22. Perquimans (5-5)
23. Cherryville (5-5)
24. Hobbton (5-4)
25. North Rowan (5-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Airy (8-2)
2. Mountain Heritage (9-1)
3. Eastern Randolph (8-2)
4. James Kenan (9-1)
5. Pender (9-1)
6. Walkertown (8-1)
7. North Stanly (9-1)
8. East Rutherford (9-1)
9. Hendersonville (8-2)
10. Lincolnton (8-2)
11. Midway (8-2)
12. Providence Grove (8-2)
13. Martin County (7-3)
14. Northeastern (7-3)
15. Pasquotank County (7-3)
16. Shelby (7-3)
17. Ayden - Grifton (6-4)
18. Louisburg (8-2)
19. West Wilkes (7-3)
20. West Davidson (7-3)
21. Farmville Central (5-5)
22. Kinston (6-4)
23. Wake Preparatory Academy (6-3)
24. Princeton (6-4)
25. South Columbus (6-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (10-0)
2. West Craven (9-1)
3. Reidsville (7-2)
4. East Duplin (8-2)
5. Newton-Conover (8-2)
6. Central Davidson (9-1)
7. Hibriten (9-1)
8. Pisgah (7-3)
9. Randleman (7-3)
10. Bunn (8-2)
11. Maiden (6-4)
12. Mount Pleasant (7-3)
13. Stuart Cramer (8-2)
14. SouthWest Edgecombe (6-4)
15. Eastern Wayne (6-3)
16. Bandys (5-5)
17. T. Wingate Andrews (7-3)
18. Burns (6-4)
19. West Iredell (5-5)
20. Tuscola (5-5)
21. North Pitt (5-5)
22. North Surry (6-4)
23. Southwestern Randolph (7-3)
24. Lexington Senior (6-4)
25. Clinton (5-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. South Point (9-2)
2. Hickory (9-1)
3. Crest (8-2)
4. East Lincoln (9-1)
5. Jay M. Robinson (9-1)
6. Hunt (9-2)
7. Franklin (8-2)
8. Northeast Guilford (8-2)
9. Croatan (9-1)
10. St. Pauls (9-1)
11. Northside - Jacksonville (8-2)
12. Rocky Mount (7-3)
13. Northwest Cabarrus (7-3)
14. Currituck County (8-3)
15. Oak Grove (7-3)
16. Southern Nash (6-4)
17. Forest Hills (8-2)
18. West Rowan (6-4)
19. West Carteret (6-4)
20. Southeast Alamance (7-3)
21. West Henderson (6-4)
22. Monroe (5-4)
23. Western Alamance (7-3)
24. South Brunswick (7-3)
25. Havelock (4-6)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Jacksonville (9-0)
2. Northern Guilford (9-1)
3. Watauga (10-0)
4. Ashbrook (10-0)
5. Northern Nash (9-1)
6. Union Pines (9-1)
7. Middle Creek (8-2)
8. Seventy-First (9-1)
9. Freedom (9-1)
10. Walter M. Williams (9-1)
11. Charlotte Catholic (6-4)
12. Sun Valley (7-3)
13. Asheboro (7-3)
14. T.C. Roberson (7-3)
15. Dudley (6-4)
16. Scotland (7-3)
17. Kings Mountain (6-4)
18. Olympic (9-2)
19. Southern Alamance (7-3)
20. A.C. Reynolds (6-4)
21. Terry Sanford (7-3)
22. Statesville (7-3)
23. South Johnston (7-3)
24. J.H. Rose (5-5)
25. Franklinton (7-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Grimsley (10-0)
2. Cardinal Gibbons (8-1)
3. Independence (8-2)
4. Weddington (9-1)
5. Cleveland (9-1)
6. Ronald Reagan (8-2)
7. Clayton (8-2)
8. Lake Norman (8-2)
9. Richmond (8-2)
10. Garner Magnet (7-3)
11. D.H. Conley (7-3)
12. Mooresville (7-3)
13. Southeast Raleigh (6-3)
14. Cary (7-2)
15. Hillside (8-2)
16. Jack Britt (6-4)
17. Davie County (6-4)
18. Cape Fear (8-2)
19. New Bern (5-5)
20. East Forsyth (6-4)
21. Southern Durham (6-3)
22. Porter Ridge (6-4)
23. David W. Butler (4-6)
24. Page (6-3)
25. Wake Forest (6-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Hough (10-0)
2. Hoggard (10-0)
3. Mallard Creek (7-3)
4. Millbrook (10-0)
5. West Forsyth (8-2)
6. Jordan (9-0)
7. West Charlotte (8-2)
8. Myers Park (7-2)
9. Pinecrest (8-2)
10. Apex Friendship (9-1)
11. Rolesville (7-3)
12. Leesville Road (7-3)
13. Providence (6-3)
14. South Mecklenburg (7-3)
15. E.A. Laney (6-4)
16. Panther Creek (6-4)
17. Palisades (7-3)
18. Enloe (6-3)
19. Ardrey Kell (6-3)
20. Willow Spring (5-5)
21. Broughton (5-5)
22. Chambers (4-6)
23. Green Hope (6-4)
24. Northwest Guilford (3-7)
25. Corinth Holders (4-6)