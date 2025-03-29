High School

North Carolina high school football: Burns announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulldogs schedule are King Mountain and East Gaston

Tyler Rourke

Burns’ Marshall McGowan runs toward the goal line in the first half as East Gaston High School hosted Burns High School in football Friday night.
Burns’ Marshall McGowan runs toward the goal line in the first half as East Gaston High School hosted Burns High School in football Friday night. / Mike Hensdill/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.

Recently the Burns Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs will play 11 games including two contests against Kings Mountain and East Gatson.

Among the other teams on the Bulldogs shcedule are Lincolnton, Bessemer City, and West Lincoln.

They wrap up their season with Highland Tech and Shelby on the road on Halloween.

Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.

2025 Burns high school Bulldogs schedule

Aug 22: vs Crest

Aug 29: vs Kings Mountain

Sep 5: vs East Gaston

Sep 12: vs Lincolnton

Sep 19: at Bessemer City

Sep 26: vs West Lincoln

Oct 3: at Stuart Cramer

Oct 10: OPEN GAME

Oct 17: at Cherryville

Oct 24: vs Highland Tech

Oct 31: at Shelby

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/North Carolina