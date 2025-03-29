North Carolina high school football: Burns announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently the Burns Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs will play 11 games including two contests against Kings Mountain and East Gatson.
Among the other teams on the Bulldogs shcedule are Lincolnton, Bessemer City, and West Lincoln.
They wrap up their season with Highland Tech and Shelby on the road on Halloween.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.
2025 Burns high school Bulldogs schedule
Aug 22: vs Crest
Aug 29: vs Kings Mountain
Sep 5: vs East Gaston
Sep 12: vs Lincolnton
Sep 19: at Bessemer City
Sep 26: vs West Lincoln
Oct 3: at Stuart Cramer
Oct 10: OPEN GAME
Oct 17: at Cherryville
Oct 24: vs Highland Tech
Oct 31: at Shelby