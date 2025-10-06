North Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. KIPP Pride (6-0)
2. Northside - Pinetown (6-0)
3. Robbinsville (5-2)
4. Bear Grass Charter (5-0)
5. South Davidson (6-0)
6. Washington County (3-2)
7. Wilson Prep (2-5)
8. Southeast Halifax (2-2)
9. Hobgood Academy (3-3)
10. Howard (2-4)
11. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-3)
12. Columbia (0-2)
13. Rosman (2-5)
14. College Prep & Leadership Academy (1-5)
15. East Columbus (2-5)
16. North Stokes (2-5)
17. Mattamuskeet (0-4)
18. Weldon (0-2)
19. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (1-6)
20. Andrews (0-6)
21. North Edgecombe (1-6)
22. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-6)
23. Chatham Central (1-5)
24. Jones Senior (0-6)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (6-0)
2. Starmount (5-1)
3. Alleghany (5-1)
4. Warren County (5-1)
5. Corvian Community School (5-1)
6. Murphy (4-2)
7. East Carteret (4-2)
8. Manteo (4-1)
9. Hayesville (5-2)
10. East Bladen (4-1)
11. Mitchell (4-3)
12. North Duplin (5-1)
13. Community School of Davidson (3-3)
14. Swain County (3-3)
15. Christ the King (4-2)
16. East Wilkes (3-3)
17. Lakewood (4-2)
18. Bishop McGuinness (5-2)
19. Gates County (2-4)
20. Cherryville (3-3)
21. Mountain Island Charter (3-3)
22. South Stanly (4-2)
23. Perquimans (3-3)
24. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (4-3)
25. Northwest Halifax (3-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Stanly (6-0)
2. Mountain Heritage (5-1)
3. Mount Airy (4-2)
4. Pender (6-0)
5. Eastern Randolph (5-2)
6. Louisburg (6-0)
7. Lincolnton (6-1)
8. Hendersonville (5-1)
9. James Kenan (5-1)
10. Walkertown (5-1)
11. East Rutherford (5-1)
12. Pasquotank County (5-1)
13. Providence Grove (4-2)
14. Hertford County (4-2)
15. Shelby (4-2)
16. Ayden - Grifton (4-2)
17. Midway (5-2)
18. Martin County (4-2)
19. Northeastern (4-2)
20. Greene Central (4-2)
21. Princeton (3-3)
22. South Columbus (3-3)
23. Wake Preparatory Academy (4-2)
24. Whiteville (3-2)
25. Farmville Central (3-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (6-0)
2. Reidsville (4-2)
3. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1)
4. Hibriten (5-1)
5. Pisgah (5-2)
6. Randleman (5-2)
7. West Craven (5-1)
8. Newton-Conover (4-2)
9. Central Davidson (6-1)
10. East Duplin (4-2)
11. Maiden (5-2)
12. Mount Pleasant (4-2)
13. Bunn (4-2)
14. Bandys (3-3)
15. Carver (5-1)
16. North Surry (4-2)
17. Burns (4-3)
18. Eastern Wayne (4-2)
19. Ashe County (3-3)
20. T. Wingate Andrews (4-2)
21. West Iredell (4-2)
22. Tuscola (4-3)
23. Forbush (4-2)
24. Southwestern Randolph (4-2)
25. Lexington Senior (3-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Lincoln (7-0)
2. Crest (5-1)
3. Jay M. Robinson (5-1)
4. Hunt (6-1)
5. Hickory (6-1)
6. South Point (4-2)
7. St. Pauls (6-0)
8. Northwest Cabarrus (5-1)
9. Franklin (5-2)
10. Rocky Mount (5-1)
11. Southern Nash (6-1)
12. Northside - Jacksonville (5-1)
13. Northeast Guilford (5-1)
14. Currituck County (5-1)
15. West Carteret (4-2)
16. Croatan (6-1)
17. Forest Hills (6-1)
18. Dixon (5-1)
19. Western Alamance (5-1)
20. J.F. Webb (4-2)
21. Huss (5-2)
22. West Henderson (4-2)
23. Oak Grove (3-3)
24. Eastern Alamance (3-3)
25. South Brunswick (4-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Watauga (6-0)
2. Jacksonville (5-0)
3. Charlotte Catholic (4-2)
4. Northern Guilford (5-1)
5. Middle Creek (6-1)
6. Kings Mountain (5-1)
7. Union Pines (5-1)
8. Ashbrook (6-0)
9. Northern Nash (5-1)
10. Seventy-First (5-1)
11. Terry Sanford (5-1)
12. Scotland (4-2)
13. Asheboro (5-1)
14. Franklinton (5-1)
15. Dudley (4-3)
16. Freedom (5-1)
17. Statesville (5-1)
18. Lee County (4-2)
19. A.C. Reynolds (3-3)
20. T.C. Roberson (3-3)
21. Southeast Guilford (4-2)
22. Olympic (4-2)
23. Ben L. Smith (4-2)
24. West Brunswick (4-3)
25. Southern Alamance (3-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (6-0)
2. Grimsley (6-0)
3. Weddington (6-1)
4. Garner Magnet (5-1)
5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)
6. Ronald Reagan (5-1)
7. Independence (4-2)
8. Cary (6-0)
9. Southeast Raleigh (4-2)
10. Mooresville (4-2)
11. Richmond (4-2)
12. R.J. Reynolds (6-0)
13. Porter Ridge (5-2)
14. Davie County (4-2)
15. Clayton (5-2)
16. D.H. Conley (4-2)
17. Hillside (5-1)
18. Lake Norman (4-2)
19. David W. Butler (3-3)
20. Jack Britt (3-3)
21. McDowell (5-1)
22. New Bern (3-3)
23. East Forsyth (3-3)
24. Page (4-2)
25. Sanderson (4-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Mallard Creek (5-2)
2. Hoggard (6-0)
3. Hough (6-0)
4. Myers Park (4-1)
5. Pinecrest (5-1)
6. Jordan (6-0)
7. Millbrook (6-0)
8. West Charlotte (5-2)
9. Apex Friendship (6-1)
10. West Forsyth (4-2)
11. Enloe (5-0)
12. South Mecklenburg (6-1)
13. Rolesville (3-3)
14. Panther Creek (4-2)
15. Providence (4-3)
16. Palisades (4-2)
17. E.A. Laney (4-3)
18. Corinth Holders (3-3)
19. Broughton (3-3)
20. Green Hope (5-2)
21. Ardrey Kell (3-3)
22. Willow Spring (3-3)
23. Leesville Road (4-2)
24. Chambers (3-3)
25. Northwest Guilford (1-5)