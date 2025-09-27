North Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, September 26, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - September 26, 2025
Ambassador Christian 35, Grace Christian Academy 32
American Leadership Academy-Johnston 41, Jordan-Matthews 6
Arendell Parrott Academy 50, Pungo Christian Academy 0
Ashbrook 44, North Gaston 0
Ashe County 52, Elkin 17
Bear Grass Charter 38, Columbia 0
Ben L. Smith 15, Southwest Guilford 7
Bishop McGuinness 28, South Stokes 6
Brevard 52, North Henderson 18
Broughton 38, Corinth Holders 0
Bunn 6, Beddingfield 0
Burns 47, West Lincoln 19
Cary Christian 20, John Paul II 14
Central Davidson 69, High Point Central 0
Charles D. Owen 43, Avery County 15
Charlotte Catholic 14, Porter Ridge 13
Charlotte Christian 62, Ravenscroft 0
Charlotte Latin 42, Langtree Charter Academy 0
Charlotte Latin 42, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 0
Cleveland 42, South Garner 28
Community Christian 38, Northeast Academy 12
Community School of Davidson 28, Christ the King 21
Concord 38, South Rowan 16
Corvian Community School 52, Lincoln Charter 6
Cox Mill 35, Harding University 0
Croatan 14, Havelock 7
Cuthbertson 23, Piedmont 8
David W. Butler 23, Chambers 12
Dudley 21, Page 17
E.A. Laney 21, Ashley 18
East Gaston 42, Bessemer City 12
East Lincoln 57, Bunker Hill 0
East Mecklenburg 19, Ballantyne Ridge 13
East Rutherford 30, West Caldwell 0
East Wilkes 27, West Wilkes 9
Eastern Randolph 34, West Stanly 6
Eastern Wayne 35, North Lenoir 0
Enloe 40, Wakefield 14
Forbush 29, Atkins 7
Forest Hills 25, Parkwood 21
Franklin 37, Pisgah 26
Green Hope 27, Apex 0
Grimsley 66, Western Guilford 6
Harrells Christian Academy 51, Covenant Day 21
Hayesville 54, Rosman 14
Hickory 49, North Lincoln 6
High Point Christian Academy 44, Trinity Christian 8
Hibriten 37, East Burke 8
Hoggard 34, West Brunswick 7
Hough 43, West Mecklenburg 0
J.F. Webb 34, Northwest Halifax 20
James Kenan 49, Rosewood 7
Jay M. Robinson 14, Salisbury 0
Jordan 28, Apex Friendship 7
Lake Norman Charter 20, Pine Lake Preparatory 7
Lakewood 35, West Columbus 20
Lawrence Academy 50, Mattamuskeet 6
Lee County 10, West Johnston 7
Leesville Road 56, Athens Drive 0
Lincolnton 56, Highland Tech 0
Louisburg 42, Carrboro 0
Maiden 47, Foard 0
McDowell 35, North Buncombe 19
Midway 51, Spring Creek 8
Millbrook 28, Rolesville 7
Mitchell 39, Polk County 7
Morehead 14, Bartlett Yancey 13
Mountain Heritage 44, Madison 13
Mountain Island Charter 14, Albemarle 0
Newton-Conover 36, Bandys 35
North Brunswick 29, Topsail 6
North Pitt 40, North Johnston 24
North Raleigh Christian Academy 35, Metrolina Christian Academy 28
North Rowan 59, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0
North Stanly 23, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 6
Northwest Cabarrus 35, East Rowan 7
Northside - Jacksonville 43, Richlands 3
Olympic 17, Central Cabarrus 13
Patton 31, Draughn 0
Pender 46, Anson 28
Providence 27, Rocky River 0
Providence Day 55, Cannon 21
R-S Central 42, Chase 7
Randleman 21, Lexington Senior 19
Reidsville 44, Carver 8
Robbinsville 56, Andrews 0
Shelby 51, Stuart Cramer 29
South Davidson 49, College Prep & Leadership Academy 8
South Mecklenburg 45, Hopewell 20
South Point 53, Huss 6
South Stanly 14, Union Academy 6
Southeast Raleigh 52, Fuquay - Varina 7
Southern Nash 35, C.B. Aycock 0
Southwestern Randolph 50, McMichael 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Wilson Prep 26
Thomasville 22, North Moore 13
Tuscola 20, Smoky Mountain 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Goldsboro 6
Warren County 48, Roanoke Rapids 7
Watauga 49, Asheville 7
Weddington 21, Sun Valley 6
West Cabarrus 24, Hickory Ridge 10
West Carteret 26, Swansboro 25
West Charlotte 32, Mallard Creek 9
West Craven 36, Washington 6
West Henderson 47, East Henderson 0
West Rowan 21, Jesse Carson 14