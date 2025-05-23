High School

North Carolina high school football: Grimsley announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Whirlies' schedule are Dudley, East Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth and against West Charlotte in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 2-time state champion Grimsley Whirlies announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Whirlies will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Dudley, East Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth and against West Charlotte in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Among other teams on the Whirlies' schedule are Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Western Guilford and at home against Virginia's 2021 Class 4A state champs Varina.

Below is the Whirlies' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 GRIMSLEY WHIRLIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: at Mooresville (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at Reagan (jamboree scrimmage)

Aug. 22: at West Charlotte - Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 29: at West Forsyth

Sep. 5: vs. East Forsyth

Sep. 19: at Southwest Guilford

Sep. 26: vs. Western Guilford

Oct. 3: vs. Varina (Virginia)

Oct. 10: vs. Ragsdale

Oct. 17: at Page

Oct. 24: vs. Dudley

Oct. 31: at Smith

