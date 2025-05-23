North Carolina high school football: Grimsley announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2-time state champion Grimsley Whirlies announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Whirlies will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Dudley, East Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth and against West Charlotte in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Among other teams on the Whirlies' schedule are Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Western Guilford and at home against Virginia's 2021 Class 4A state champs Varina.
Below is the Whirlies' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GRIMSLEY WHIRLIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Mooresville (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Reagan (jamboree scrimmage)
Aug. 22: at West Charlotte - Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 29: at West Forsyth
Sep. 5: vs. East Forsyth
Sep. 19: at Southwest Guilford
Sep. 26: vs. Western Guilford
Oct. 3: vs. Varina (Virginia)
Oct. 10: vs. Ragsdale
Oct. 17: at Page
Oct. 24: vs. Dudley
Oct. 31: at Smith
