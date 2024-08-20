North Carolina high school football Player of the Week
The 2024 North Carolina high school football season gets fully underway this weekend, after the state's private schools get the action going last weekend. Despite the limited schedule, we still had several stadout performances and we invite you to cast your vote(s) to help pick this week's North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Zaid Lott, Junior, Providence Day
Lott waited his turn behind an All-American. Now it’s his turn. The North Carolina commit had an electrifying debut as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, completing 22-of-29 passes for 449 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 55-8 rout of Trinity Christian. Lott also ran 5 times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Kendre Harrison, Junior, Providence Day
The national four-star prospect had a solid first game with the Chargers. Harrison is a 6-foot-7, 240-pound matchup nightmare on both sides of the ball. He caught 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he recorded 1.5 sacks, 3 hurries and 3 tackles.
Troy Logan, Sophomore, Charlotte Latin
The 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback was 19-of-24 for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception in the Hawks’ 52-20 romp over Ravenscroft.
Khalel Wright, Senior, Charlotte Country Day
Wright, a 6-foot-1 quarterback, ran 10 times for 84 yards and was 8-of-14 for 78 yards through the air as the Buccaneers rallied for a 22-21 win over Savannah Christian.
Anthony Hawkins Jr., Senior, Hickory Grove Christian
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound tailback ran 24 times for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Hickory Grove’s 35-0 runaway win over South Wake.
Hunter Boling, Senior, SouthLake Christian
The 6-foot-2 quarterback completed 6 of 12 passes for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception in the Eagles’ 54-13 rout of Grace Christian.
Seth Henry Jr., Junior, Cannon/Concord Academy
Henry ran 17 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while also catching 2 passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars’ 24-21 loss to Cardinal Newman (S.C.).
Tucker Collins, Covenant Day
The 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker led the defense with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery as the Lions beat Harrells Christian 28-6.
Gavin Harris, Senior, High Point Christian
Harris had two interceptions and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass as the Cougars dominated Wake Christian 54-13.
DeAngelo Walker, Senior, Metrolina Christian
The 5-foot-11 defensive back had eight tackles and an interception as the Warriors downed North Raleigh Christian 27-7.