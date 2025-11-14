North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 14
There are 112 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week for the Second Round of the North Carolina playoffs are Statesville vs No. 11 Ashbrook, also Page vs No. 17 Independence.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 14, and the game of the night is Palisades vs No. 3 Hough.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 7A games on Friday, November 14. The game of the night is in 7A is A.L. Brown vs Ronald Reagan.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 14, with the marquee matchup of the week being Statesville vs No. 11 Ashbrook.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Jay M. Robinson vs North Davidson.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. Highlighted by Eastern Wayne vs Southwestern Randolph.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Shelby vs East Rutherford.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Mitchell vs Bishop McGuinness.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Hobgood Academy vs Northside - Pinetown.
