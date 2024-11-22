High School

North Carolina high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (11/22/2024)

With playoffs in full flight, every game is an elimination game in the Tar Heel State

Mitch Stephens

East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker, a 4-star North Carolina commit, tossed three first half touchdowns and nearly had a fourth in leading his team to a 34-0 halftime lead over Parkland. on Oct. 11, 2024. The Eagles (11-0) host a NCHSAA game Friday against West Forsyth (8-3)
East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker, a 4-star North Carolina commit, tossed three first half touchdowns and nearly had a fourth in leading his team to a 34-0 halftime lead over Parkland. on Oct. 11, 2024. The Eagles (11-0) host a NCHSAA game Friday against West Forsyth (8-3) / Bryce Baker Instagram/Game of Inches

The second round of the North Carolina high school football playoffs are rolling, meaning every game takes on a special meaning. SBLive Sports is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and updated brackets.

Follow all the games on the SBLive North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the North Carolina high school football this week.

STATEWIDE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A WEST SCORES | CLASS 4A EAST SCORES

CLASS 3A WEST SCORES | CLASS 3A EAST SCORES

CLASS 2A WEST SCORES | CLASS 2A EAST SCORES

CLASS 1A WEST SCORES | CLASS 1A EAST SCORES

2024 NC FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Published
Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

