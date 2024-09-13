High School

North Carolina high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (9/13/2024)

Check out today's North Carolina high school football scoreboard as we deliver every score of every game

Gary Adornato

New Hanover hosts Pinecrest in one of more than 125 games in North Carolina, on Friday. Follow SBLive for all the scores.
New Hanover hosts Pinecrest in one of more than 125 games in North Carolina, on Friday. Follow SBLive for all the scores. / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 North Carolina high school football season is in high gear and SBLive Sports is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.

Follow all the games on the SBLive North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

STATEWIDE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A WEST SCORES | CLASS 4A EAST SCORES

CLASS 3A WEST SCORES | CLASS 3A EAST SCORES

CLASS 2A WEST SCORES | CLASS 2A EAST SCORES

CLASS 1A WEST SCORES | CLASS 1A EAST SCORES

2024 NC FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of North Carolina high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

