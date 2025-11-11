North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
With many of the Top 25 teams receiving byes in the first round of the state playoffs, the North Carolina high school football state rankings were unchanged this week.
The Top 3 spots continue to be dominated by undefeated teams, led top-ranked Grimsley, which enters the postseason at 10-0. No. 2 Providence Day is 11-0 and No. 3 Hough is 10-0. Three other undefeated teams reside in the Top 10 – No. 6 Jacksonville (9-0), No. 7 Hoggard (10-0) and No. 8 Tarboro (10-0). Four other undefeated teams reside in the Top 25, including No. 11 Ashbrook (10-0), No. 13 Wautuga 10-0), No. 14 Jordan (10-0) and No. 16 Millbrook. Seven other Top 25 teams will embark on the playoffs with just one loss.
1. Grimsley (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Idle; next vs. West Cabarrus
2. Providence Day (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated North Raleigh Christian 45-0; next vs. Cannon School
3. Hough (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Idle; next vs. Palisades
4. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
Idle; next vs. Fuquay-Varina
5. Weddington (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Idle; next vs. Marvin Ridge
6. Jacksonville (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Idle; next vs. Harnett Central
7. Hoggard (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
Idle; next vs. Willow Spring
8. Tarboro (10-0)
Previous rank: 8
Idle; next vs. West Columbus
9. Cleveland (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
Idle; next vs. South Garner
10. Seventy-First (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
Idle; next vs. South Johnston
11. Ashbrook (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
Idle; next Statesville
12. West Charlotte (8-2)
Previous rank: 12
Idle; next vs. Providence
13. Watauga (10-0)
Previous rank: 13
Idle; next vs. St. Stephens
14. Jordan (10-0)
Previous rank: 14
Idle; next vs. Leesville Road
15. Hickory (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
Idle; next vs. Montgomery Central
16. Millbrook (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
Idle; next vs. Panther Creek
17. Independence (8-2)
Previous rank: 17
Idle; next vs. Page
18. Northern Guilford (9-1)
Previous rank: 18
Idle; next vs. Asheville
19. Myers Park (8-2)
Previous rank: 19
Idle; next vs. Chambers
20. Crest (8-2)
Previous rank: 20
Idle; next vs. Concord
21. Stuart Cramer (8-2)
Previous rank: 21
Idle; next vs. Bandys
22. Reidsville (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
Idle; next vs. Red Springs
23. East Lincoln (9-1)
Previous rank: 23
Idle; next vs. West Henderson
24. Freedom (9-1)
Previous rank: 24
Idle; next vs. Central Cabarrus
25. West Forsyth (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Northwest Guilford 37-7; next at Mallard Creek