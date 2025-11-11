High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025

Images from Ashbrook's 50-7 win over East Gaston in North Carolina high school football on Sept. 12, 2024. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With many of the Top 25 teams receiving byes in the first round of the state playoffs, the North Carolina high school football state rankings were unchanged this week.

The Top 3 spots continue to be dominated by undefeated teams, led top-ranked Grimsley, which enters the postseason at 10-0. No. 2 Providence Day is 11-0 and No. 3 Hough is 10-0. Three other undefeated teams reside in the Top 10 – No. 6 Jacksonville (9-0), No. 7 Hoggard (10-0) and No. 8 Tarboro (10-0). Four other undefeated teams reside in the Top 25, including No. 11 Ashbrook (10-0), No. 13 Wautuga 10-0), No. 14 Jordan (10-0) and No. 16 Millbrook. Seven other Top 25 teams will embark on the playoffs with just one loss.

1. Grimsley (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

Idle; next vs. West Cabarrus

2. Providence Day (11-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated North Raleigh Christian 45-0; next vs. Cannon School

3. Hough (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Idle; next vs. Palisades

4. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

Idle; next vs. Fuquay-Varina

5. Weddington (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

Idle; next vs. Marvin Ridge

6. Jacksonville (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

Idle; next vs. Harnett Central

7. Hoggard (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

Idle; next vs. Willow Spring

8. Tarboro (10-0)

Previous rank: 8

Idle; next vs. West Columbus

9. Cleveland (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

Idle; next vs. South Garner

10. Seventy-First (8-2)

Previous rank: 10

Idle; next vs. South Johnston

11. Ashbrook (10-0)

Previous rank: 11

Idle; next Statesville

12. West Charlotte (8-2)

Previous rank: 12

Idle; next vs. Providence

13. Watauga (10-0)

Previous rank: 13

Idle; next vs. St. Stephens

14. Jordan (10-0)

Previous rank: 14

Idle; next vs. Leesville Road

15. Hickory (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

Idle; next vs. Montgomery Central

16. Millbrook (10-0)

Previous rank: 16

Idle; next vs. Panther Creek

17. Independence (8-2)

Previous rank: 17

Idle; next vs. Page

18. Northern Guilford (9-1)

Previous rank: 18

Idle; next vs. Asheville

19. Myers Park (8-2)

Previous rank: 19

Idle; next vs. Chambers

20. Crest (8-2)

Previous rank: 20

Idle; next vs. Concord

21. Stuart Cramer (8-2)

Previous rank: 21

Idle; next vs. Bandys

22. Reidsville (8-2)

Previous rank: 22

Idle; next vs. Red Springs

23. East Lincoln (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Idle; next vs. West Henderson

24. Freedom (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Idle; next vs. Central Cabarrus

25. West Forsyth (9-2)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Northwest Guilford 37-7; next at Mallard Creek

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

