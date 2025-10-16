North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025
Every team in the North Carolina Top 25 high school football rankings, with the exception of one, was either victorous or idle over the weekend. from last week were victorious over the weekend.
Reagan is the lone new team to join the rankings this week, after its 44-8 win over R.J. Reynolds. Reagan comes in at No. 24. The top four teams in our rankings are all undefeated and a total of 12 Top 25 teams have not yet lost in 2025.
1. Grimsley (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Ragsdale 47-0; at Page
2. Providence Day (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Christ School 71-0; next vs. Charlotte Latin
3. Hough (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Garinger 66-0; next vs. South Mecklenburg
4. Cleveland (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Garner 49-28; next at Southeast Raleigh
5. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Holly Springs 56-0; next at Middle Creek
6. Weddington (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Cuthbertson 34-7; next vs. Porter Ridge
7. Jacksonville (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Rose 35-21; next at South Central
8. Hoggard (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Topsail 52-12; next vs. Laney
9. Tarboro (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Farmville Central 55-14; vs. Beddingfield
10. Seventy-First (5-2)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated St. Pauls 34-14; next at E.E. Smith
11. Ashbrook (7-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated then-No. 21 Kings Mountain 43-7; next at Forestview
12. West Charlotte (5-2)
Previous rank: 12
Idle; next at Butler
13. Myers Park (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Hopewell 63-8; next at West Mecklenburg
14. Watauga (7-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated South Caldwell 56-0; next at Alexander Central
15. Mallard Creek (5-2)
Previous rank: 15
Idle; next at No. 23 Independence
16. Jordan (7-0)
Previous rank: 16
Idle; next at Panther Creek
17. East Lincoln (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Foard 30-0; next vs. No. 19 Hickory
18. Crest (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Huss 62-7; next vs. North Gaston
19. Hickory (7-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated West Iredell 44-8; next at No. 17 East Lincoln
20. Millbrook (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Broughton 42-7; next vs. Enloe
21. South Mecklenburg (6-1)
Previous rank: 22
Idle; next at No. 3 Hough
22. Lincolnton (7-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Shelby 35-34 (OT); next at Stuart Cramer
23. Independence (5-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Chambers 42-6; next vs. No. 15 Mallard Creek
24. Reagan (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated R.J. Reynolds 44-8; next at Parkland
25. Freedom (6-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated St. Stephens 28-21; next at South Caldwell