North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025

Then-No. 21 Myers Park knocked off then No. 2 Weddington; other upsets resulted in five new teams joining this week's NC high school football Top 25

Crest has reached the North Carolina Top 25
Crest has reached the North Carolina Top 25 / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was one major upset in the North Carolina Top 25 when second-ranked Weddington fell 28-18 to No, 21 Myers Park. Other losses led to more reshuffling, resulting in five new teams cracking the Top 25.

Here is this week's

1. Grimsley (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated West Forsyth 31-17; next vs. East Forsyth

2. East Forsyth (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Northern Guilford 33-10; next at Grimsley

3. Cardinal Gibbons (2-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Maury (Va.) 24-20; next vs. Southern Durham

4. Providence Day (2-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Rolesville 38-10; next vs. Charlotte Catholic

5. Hough (2-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Independence 35-0; next at Highland Springs (Va.)

6. Mallard Creek (2-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Warwick (Va.) 3-0; next at Grayson (Ga.)

7. West Charlotte (1-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Monroe 47-0; next at South Pointe (S.C.)

8. Cleveland (2-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Corinth Holders 52-13; next vs. Northern Nash

9. Myers Park (2-0)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Weddington 28-18,; next vs. Providence

10. Jacksonville (2-0)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Northside-Jacksonville 48-27; next vs. Topsail on Sept. 12

11. Weddington (1-1)

Previous rank: 2

Lost 28-18 to Myers Park; next at Monroe

12. Hoggard (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Jack Britt 44-40; next vs. Clayton

13. Millbrook (2-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Heritage 36-0; next at Wake Forest

14. Clayton (2-0)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Southern Nash 49-14; next at Hoggard

15. Tarboro (2-0)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Hunt 34-17; next at Havelock

16. Charlotte Catholic (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Charlotte Christian 16-7; next at Providence Day

17. Seventy-First (1-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Cape Fear 22-8; next at Pine Forest

18. South Point (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Idle; next at T.C, Roberson

19. Monroe (1-1)

Previous rank: 9

Lost to West Charlotte 47-0; next vs. Weddington

20. Independence (1-1)

Previous rank: 8

Lost 35-0 to Hough; next vs. Charlotte Christian

21. Freedom (2-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Draughn 68-0; next at East Burke

22. South Garner (2-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Southern Lee 69-19; next at Corinth Holders

23. Crest (2-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Shelby 31-24; next vs. Asheville

24. Southeast Raleigh (2-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Dudley 31-6; next vs. East Wake

25. Mount Airy (2-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated East Wilkes 23-16; next at Watauga

Published
