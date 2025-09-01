North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
There was one major upset in the North Carolina Top 25 when second-ranked Weddington fell 28-18 to No, 21 Myers Park. Other losses led to more reshuffling, resulting in five new teams cracking the Top 25.
Here is this week's
1. Grimsley (2-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated West Forsyth 31-17; next vs. East Forsyth
2. East Forsyth (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Northern Guilford 33-10; next at Grimsley
3. Cardinal Gibbons (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Maury (Va.) 24-20; next vs. Southern Durham
4. Providence Day (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Rolesville 38-10; next vs. Charlotte Catholic
5. Hough (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Independence 35-0; next at Highland Springs (Va.)
6. Mallard Creek (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Warwick (Va.) 3-0; next at Grayson (Ga.)
7. West Charlotte (1-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Monroe 47-0; next at South Pointe (S.C.)
8. Cleveland (2-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Corinth Holders 52-13; next vs. Northern Nash
9. Myers Park (2-0)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Weddington 28-18,; next vs. Providence
10. Jacksonville (2-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Northside-Jacksonville 48-27; next vs. Topsail on Sept. 12
11. Weddington (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
Lost 28-18 to Myers Park; next at Monroe
12. Hoggard (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Jack Britt 44-40; next vs. Clayton
13. Millbrook (2-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Heritage 36-0; next at Wake Forest
14. Clayton (2-0)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Southern Nash 49-14; next at Hoggard
15. Tarboro (2-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Hunt 34-17; next at Havelock
16. Charlotte Catholic (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Charlotte Christian 16-7; next at Providence Day
17. Seventy-First (1-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Cape Fear 22-8; next at Pine Forest
18. South Point (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
Idle; next at T.C, Roberson
19. Monroe (1-1)
Previous rank: 9
Lost to West Charlotte 47-0; next vs. Weddington
20. Independence (1-1)
Previous rank: 8
Lost 35-0 to Hough; next vs. Charlotte Christian
21. Freedom (2-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Draughn 68-0; next at East Burke
22. South Garner (2-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Southern Lee 69-19; next at Corinth Holders
23. Crest (2-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Shelby 31-24; next vs. Asheville
24. Southeast Raleigh (2-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Dudley 31-6; next vs. East Wake
25. Mount Airy (2-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated East Wilkes 23-16; next at Watauga