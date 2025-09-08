North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
There was some upheavel in the Top 25, with three teams in the top seven losing. Two new teams joined the rankings.
1. Grimsley (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Defeated East Forsyth 48-21; next idle
2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Southern Durham 35-3; next at Southeast Raleigh
3. Providence Day (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Charlotte Catholic 32-7; next vs. Butler
4. Hough (3-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Highland Springs (Va.) 17-14; next vs. Mooresville
5. Cleveland (3-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Northern Nash 52-28; at New Bern
6. Myers Park (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Providence 45-7
7. Jacksonville (2-0)
Previous rank: 10
Idle; vs. Topsaiil
8. Weddington (2-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Monroe 49-7; next at Crest
9. Hoggard (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Clayton 38-14; next Panther Creek
10. Tarboro (3-0)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Havelock 35-7; next at SouthWest Edgecombe
11. Seventy-First (2-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Pine Forest 44-0; next vs. Hoke County
12. South Point (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated T.C. Roberson 34-6; next vs. Mount Pleasant
13. Indepedence (2-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Charlotte Christian 35-34; next vs. Lake Norman
14. Freedom (3-0)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated East Burke 61-22; next at T.C. Roberson
15. Crest (3-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Asheville 56-12; next vs. Weddington
16. Southeast Raleigh (3-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated East Wake 52-7; next vs. Cardinal Gibbons
17. East Forsyth (2-1)
Previous rank: 2
Lost 48-21 to Grimsley; next at Ragsdale
18. Mallard Creek (2-1)
Previous rank: 6
Lost 63-13 Grayson (Ga.); next vs. Myers Park
19. Clayton (2-1)
Previous rank: 14
Lost 38-14 to Hoggard; next at West Johnston
20. Charlotte Catholic (2-1)
Previous rank: 16
Lost 32-7 to Providence Day; next vs. Kings Mountain
21. Watauga (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Mount Airy 61-7; next at Erwin
22. New Bern (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated West Craven 48-27; next vs. Cleveland
23. Jordan (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Vance County 52-0; next vs. Riverside-Durham
24. East Lincoln (3-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Newton-Conover 49-21; next vs. Bandys
25. Murphy (2-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated East Surry 42-6; next at A.C, Reynolds