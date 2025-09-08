High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

Three teams in the first seven suffered losses; two new entries join the NC Top 25

Mike Duprez

Dec 6, 2024; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta defensive back Ty Burke (2) and South Florence wide receiver Linnex Valarie (0) jump for the ball during the North Augusta and South Florence AAAA high school football semifinal. South Florence won 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
Dec 6, 2024; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta defensive back Ty Burke (2) and South Florence wide receiver Linnex Valarie (0) jump for the ball during the North Augusta and South Florence AAAA high school football semifinal. South Florence won 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was some upheavel in the Top 25, with three teams in the top seven losing. Two new teams joined the rankings.

1. Grimsley (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Defeated East Forsyth 48-21; next idle

2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Southern Durham 35-3; next at Southeast Raleigh

3. Providence Day (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Charlotte Catholic 32-7; next vs. Butler

4. Hough (3-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Highland Springs (Va.) 17-14; next vs. Mooresville

5. Cleveland (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Northern Nash 52-28; at New Bern

6. Myers Park (3-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Providence 45-7

7. Jacksonville (2-0)

Previous rank: 10

Idle; vs. Topsaiil

8. Weddington (2-1)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Monroe 49-7; next at Crest

9. Hoggard (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Clayton 38-14; next Panther Creek

10. Tarboro (3-0)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Havelock 35-7; next at SouthWest Edgecombe

11. Seventy-First (2-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Pine Forest 44-0; next vs. Hoke County

12. South Point (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated T.C. Roberson 34-6; next vs. Mount Pleasant

13. Indepedence (2-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Charlotte Christian 35-34; next vs. Lake Norman

14. Freedom (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated East Burke 61-22; next at T.C. Roberson

15. Crest (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Asheville 56-12; next vs. Weddington

16. Southeast Raleigh (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated East Wake 52-7; next vs. Cardinal Gibbons

17. East Forsyth (2-1)

Previous rank: 2

Lost 48-21 to Grimsley; next at Ragsdale

18. Mallard Creek (2-1)

Previous rank: 6

Lost 63-13 Grayson (Ga.); next vs. Myers Park

19. Clayton (2-1)

Previous rank: 14

Lost 38-14 to Hoggard; next at West Johnston

20. Charlotte Catholic (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

Lost 32-7 to Providence Day; next vs. Kings Mountain

21. Watauga (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Mount Airy 61-7; next at Erwin

22. New Bern (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated West Craven 48-27; next vs. Cleveland

23. Jordan (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Vance County 52-0; next vs. Riverside-Durham

24. East Lincoln (3-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Newton-Conover 49-21; next vs. Bandys

25. Murphy (2-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated East Surry 42-6; next at A.C, Reynolds

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina