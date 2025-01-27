Oregon's Danny Lanning and Auburn's Hugh Freeze visit Harris twins at Weddington High (NC)
When reached by phone Monday morning, Weddington (North Carolina) football coach Andy Capone asked if he get back with the caller.
“Coach Freeze is here right now,” Capone said. “Can I call you back?”
“Coach Freeze” was Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was in town to chat about the Harris twins, Aiden and Drew.
Freeze wasn’t Capone’s lone high-profile visit Monday. Before Freeze arrived, Oregon coach Dan Lanning visited.
“Just another day,” Capone joked. “It’s crazy, but it’s a good thing.”
At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Aiden Harris, who has appeared in 42 varsity games since his freshman campaign, compiled 229 total tackles, including 62 tackles for loss. As a junior, the defensive lineman registered 13.5 sacks. He was a finalist for the N.C. Mr. Football Award.
At 6-3, 235 pounds, Drew Harris earned his first letter as a junior and posted 81 total tackles and 25 tackles for loss. The defensive lineman/tight end added seven sacks.
The brothers helped the then-defending 4A state champion Warriors to a 13-1 record last season, falling to Greensboro Grimsley in the NCHSAA regional finals.
South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State also remain interested in the twins, Capone said, adding the duo likely will commit before the 2025 season, the summer.
Weddington’s junior recruit, linebacker TJ Davis Jr., remains “pretty solid” in his commitment with Notre Dame, but “stuff happens, you know?” Capone said.