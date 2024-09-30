High School

Pisgah (NC) athletic facilities flooded for the second time since 2021

The school's football stadium re-opened just last year after a two-year rebuild

Gary Adornato

For the second time since 2021, the athletic facilities at Pisgah High School have been overwhelmed by flooding, as the state of North Carolina faces mass devastation for Hurricane Helene.
For the second time since 2021, the athletic facilities at Pisgah High School have been overwhelmed by flooding, as the state of North Carolina faces mass devastation for Hurricane Helene. / Pisgah AD Heidi Morgan/Via HighSchoolOT.com

The devastation from weekend flooding in North Carolina, caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, continues to mount. The damage includes massive flooding to the football stadium at Pisgah High School. The stadium just reopened last year after being previous destroyed in flooding in 2021.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT.com, the flooding nearly reached the top of the stadium bleachers, stopping just five rows from the top on the visitor's side of the field. Water also covered part of the scoreboard on the school's softball field.

Pisgah's athletic director, Heidi Morgan, told HSOT that the school's football, softball and baseball fields are a "total loss."

The school is prone to flooding as it sits just 25 yards from the Piegon River, which peaked at 25.86 fee, nearly two-and-half its flood stage of 10 feet.

The school played no home football games in 2021 and 2022 .

