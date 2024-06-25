Providence Day QB Zaid Lott commits to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Providence Day School rising junior quarterback Zaid Lott has selected a future college home and he will remain in the state of North Carolina, as he committed to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, via a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon.
Lott announced his choice with a recruiting edit with him in a North Carolina uniform under the word "Committed." Above the image he wrote, "Extremely blessed to finally say I am home!!!"
Lott played sparingly in 2023, as current University of Michigan quarterback Jayden Davis was the starter, but the 6-foot-4 signal caller did complete 21-of-26 passes for 331 yards. He did not have a touchdown or an interception.
When Providence Day takes the field this fall, Lott will be the starter as the Chargers attempt to win a fourth straight North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAS) state championship. Lott, who is current working to add strength to is 190-pound frame, is North Carolina's first recruit from the Class of 2026. He is rated as his state's No. 17 player in the Class of 2026.
Lott selected the Tar Heels over a group of finalists which included UNC's ACC rivals North Carolina State, Boston College and Florida State, as well as Campbell, Charlotte and Gardner Webb.
Providence Day's 2024 schedule kicks off on August 16th when it hosts Trinity Christian. The Chargers went 12-1 in each of their last two seasons.