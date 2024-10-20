Rashad Dockery rushes for 8 TDs, ties NC high school record
South View running back Rashad Dockery made history Friday night.
The 5-foot-10, 172-pound senior ran for eight touchdowns, tying a state record, in the Tigers’ 57-0 victory over Gray’s Creek. Coming into the game, Dockery had six touchdowns.
Dockery scored on runs of 4, 61, 18, 2, 1, 10, 24 and 40 yards. He wound up with a school-record 320 yards on 24 carries.
Five other running backs have scored eight touchdowns in a game in North Carolina – Mike Hill (Harnett Central) in 2003, T.J. Logan (Northern Guilford) in 2012, Jo Leake (West Montgomery) in 2016, Savone Tutt (Pamlico County) in 2019 and Justis Dorsett (North Moore) in 2021.
Dockery has 1,293 yards for the season.
