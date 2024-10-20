High School

Rashad Dockery rushes for 8 TDs, ties NC high school record

South View star also rushed for a school record 320 yards and now has 1,293 for the season

South View's Rashad Dockery, shown in a game from last season, rushed for a school record 320-yards and North Carolina state record eight touchdowns in his team's 57-0 win over Gray Creek on Friday.
South View running back Rashad Dockery made history Friday night.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound senior ran for eight touchdowns, tying a state record, in the Tigers’ 57-0 victory over Gray’s Creek. Coming into the game, Dockery had six touchdowns.

Dockery scored on runs of 4, 61, 18, 2, 1, 10, 24 and 40 yards. He wound up with a school-record 320 yards on 24 carries. 

Five other running backs have scored eight touchdowns in a game in North Carolina – Mike Hill (Harnett Central) in 2003, T.J. Logan (Northern Guilford) in 2012, Jo Leake (West Montgomery) in 2016, Savone Tutt (Pamlico County) in 2019 and Justis Dorsett (North Moore) in 2021.

Dockery has 1,293 yards for the season.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

