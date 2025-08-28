High School

Winslow Township (NJ) vs. IMG Academy (FL): Live Score Updates from Battle at the Beach - Aug. 28, 2025

One of New Jersey's rising powers set to challenge the nationally ranked Ascenders

Gary Adornato

After an undefeated season and a state championship, New Jersey's Winslow Township is looking to flex its muscles on the national stage when it takes on the nation's No. 6 team, IMG Academy (Fla.).
The first day of the Battle of the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, New Jersey will conclude with Winslow Township, the state's No. 6 team, matching up against IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 6 in the High School On SI High School Football Power 25 National Rankings.

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

1

2

3

4

F

IMG Academy

Winslow Township

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

