High School

Seventy-First vs. West Charlotte: Live score; updates; North Carolina 3A high school football state championship

The Falcons and Lions square off in a battle for the 2024 NCHSAA football state championship

Gary Adornato

The Seventy-First Street Falcons will attempt to cap an undefeated season when they meet the West Charlotte Lions, on Saturday at North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium, in the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship game.
The Seventy-First Street Falcons will attempt to cap an undefeated season when they meet the West Charlotte Lions, on Saturday at North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium, in the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship game. / 71st Street Athletics Instagram/910 Made Flicks

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) high school football state championships have arrived and the Class 3A title game is a battle between the undefeated Seventy-First Street Falcons (15-0) and the West Charlotte Lions (12-2) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University.

NCHSAA CLASS 3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

High School On SI will be providing live updates all afternoon.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

F

West Charlotte

Seventy-First

SEVENTY-FIRST VS. WEST CHARLOTTE - LIVE UPDATES

PREGAME

Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

1ST QUARTER

-

2ND QUARTER

-

3RD QUARTER

-

4TH QUARTER

-

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/North Carolina