Starmount releases 2025 football schedule; Rams open with Mount Airy
The Rams are coming off an 11-2 season
Starmount has released its 2025 football schedule, and the Rams are opening with a marquee matchup against perennial power Mount Airy, the team that beat them in the third round of the 1-A state playoffs last year.
The Rams are coming off an 11-2 season, their second year in a row with double-digit victories.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Mount Airy
Aug. 29 – East Surry
Sept. 5 – at Forbush
Sept. 19 – Elkin
Sept. 26 – at Alleghany
Oct. 2 – at East Wilkes
Oct. 9 – West Wilkes
Oct. 16 – at North Wilkes
Oct. 23 – Wilkes Central
Oct. 30 – at Ashe County
