Starmount releases 2025 football schedule; Rams open with Mount Airy

Mike Duprez

Starmount has released its 2025 football schedule, and the Rams are opening with a marquee matchup against perennial power Mount Airy, the team that beat them in the third round of the 1-A state playoffs last year.

The Rams are coming off an 11-2 season, their second year in a row with double-digit victories.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Mount Airy

Aug. 29 – East Surry

Sept. 5 – at Forbush

Sept. 19 – Elkin

Sept. 26 – at Alleghany

Oct. 2 – at East Wilkes

Oct. 9 – West Wilkes

Oct. 16 – at North Wilkes

Oct. 23 – Wilkes Central

Oct. 30 – at Ashe County

Published
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

