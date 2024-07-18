Top 10 returning North Carolina high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
August is approaching rapidly and with it comes the start of the 2024 North Carolina high school football season. Over the coming days and weeks we will take a look at the top returning players at various positions and there is no better place to start than with the quarterbacks.
The quarterback talent in North Carolina is not limited to the names on this list, but below is a snap shot of some of those notable QBs making a buzz on the college recruiting circuit.
Brady Stober, Senior, Hickory
The Samford commit had a superb 2023 season while leading the Red Tornadoes to an undefeated record and the 3-A state championship. Stober threw for 3,392 yards and 47 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has drawn 10 college offers, including the Naval Academy.
Braden Atkinson, Senior, Rolesville
Atkinson, a Mercer commit, threw for 3,701 yards and 46 interceptions with just 4 interceptions in his junior season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Lan Farmer, Junior, Shelby
Farmer is a big quarterback at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. And he put up some big numbers in the 2023 season. The Charlotte commit threw for 3,399 yards and 44 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while helping lead the Golden Lions to the 2-A state championship game. Farmer completed 65.1 percent of his throws.
Bryce Baker, Senior, East Forsyth
The North Carolina commit threw for 3,082 yards and 39 touchdowns versus just 3 interceptions as a sophomore. Baker, who is 6-foot-2 1/2, 195 pounds, also had 36 carries for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has 13 college offers.
Faizon Brandon, Junior, Grimsley
Brandon has the prototypical height for a quarterback at 6-foot-4 and he’s being chased by big schools from all over the country, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Penn State. All told, the five-star prospect has 25 offers. Brandon had a great sophomore season, throwing for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. A dual threat, Brandon ran for 528 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Jackson Byrd, Senior, Cleveland
The East Tennessee State commit threw for 3,624 yards and 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as the Rams posted a 13-1 record. Byrd, who is 6-foot, 195 pounds, ran for 417 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has offers from seven schools.
DeAndre Nance, Senior, 71st
Nance is probably the best running quarterback in the state. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder ran for 1,669 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior for the Falcons, who went 15-1 and reached the 3-A state championship game. He can throw it, too. Nance had 1,639 yards through the air with 20 touchdown passes and only 3 interceptions.
Zaid Lott, Junior, Providence Day
Lott saw very little action for the Chargers last season because he was playing behind future Michigan commit Jayden Davis. That mattered not a bit for college RECRUITERS, who made offers to the 6-foot-3 quarterback. Lott committed to North Carolina.
Justin Little, Senior, Independence
Little had a standout season for the Patriots, who reached the 4-A state championship game. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder threw for 2,722 yards and 29 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He also had 397 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing. Little has offers from six colleges.
Mason Holtzclaw, Sophomore, Christ School
It didn’t take long for the 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect to make an impact. Holtzclaw already has 20 college offers. North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Florida State are among the programs pursuing Holtzclaw. As a freshman, Holtzclaw threw for 1,522 yards and 14 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Those numbers are expected to improve in 2024.
