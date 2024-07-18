High School

Top 10 returning North Carolina high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season

Here are 10 of the top high school quarterbacks to watch in North Carolina as the 2024 season approaches

Mike Duprez

One of North Carolina's top high school quarterbacks – Christ Church's Mason Holtzclaw – is also one of its hottest recruits in the Class of 2027..
One of North Carolina's top high school quarterbacks – Christ Church's Mason Holtzclaw – is also one of its hottest recruits in the Class of 2027.. /

August is approaching rapidly and with it comes the start of the 2024 North Carolina high school football season. Over the coming days and weeks we will take a look at the top returning players at various positions and there is no better place to start than with the quarterbacks.

The quarterback talent in North Carolina is not limited to the names on this list, but below is a snap shot of some of those notable QBs making a buzz on the college recruiting circuit.

Brady Stober, Senior, Hickory

The Samford commit had a superb 2023 season while leading the Red Tornadoes to an undefeated record and the 3-A state championship. Stober threw for 3,392 yards and 47 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has drawn 10 college offers, including the Naval Academy.

Braden Atkinson, Senior, Rolesville

Atkinson, a Mercer commit, threw for 3,701 yards and 46 interceptions with just 4 interceptions in his junior season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder also had a pair of rushing touchdowns. 

Lan Farmer, Junior, Shelby

Farmer is a big quarterback at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. And he put up some big numbers in the 2023 season. The Charlotte commit threw for 3,399 yards and 44 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while helping lead the Golden Lions to the 2-A state championship game. Farmer completed 65.1 percent of his throws.

Shelby quarterback Lan Farmer.
Shelby quarterback Lan Farmer looks to avoid the Kings Mountain pass rush during a 2023 contest. / Joe Hughes / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce Baker, Senior, East Forsyth

The North Carolina commit threw for 3,082 yards and 39 touchdowns versus just 3 interceptions as a sophomore. Baker, who is 6-foot-2 1/2, 195 pounds, also had 36 carries for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has 13 college offers.

Faizon Brandon, Junior, Grimsley

Brandon has the prototypical height for a quarterback at 6-foot-4 and he’s being chased by big schools from all over the country, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Penn State. All told, the five-star prospect has 25 offers. Brandon had a great sophomore season, throwing for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. A dual threat, Brandon ran for 528 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Jackson Byrd, Senior, Cleveland

The East Tennessee State commit threw for 3,624 yards and 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as the Rams posted a 13-1 record. Byrd, who is 6-foot, 195 pounds, ran for 417 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has offers from seven schools.

Cleveland's Jackson Byrd.
Cleveland's Jackson Byrd drops back for a pass at Hoggard High School's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Varsity on August 18, 2023. Cleveland defeated Hoggard, 28-20. / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeAndre Nance, Senior, 71st

Nance is probably the best running quarterback in the state. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder ran for 1,669 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior for the Falcons, who went 15-1 and reached the 3-A state championship game. He can throw it, too. Nance had 1,639 yards through the air with 20 touchdown passes and only 3 interceptions.

Seventy-First quarterback DeAndre Nance.
Seventy-First's DeAndre Nance breaks free of Southern Alamance's Kaleb Franklin during the second quarter in a fourth round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Seventy-First High School. / Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zaid Lott, Junior, Providence Day

Lott saw very little action for the Chargers last season because he was playing behind future Michigan commit Jayden Davis. That mattered not a bit for college RECRUITERS, who made offers to the 6-foot-3 quarterback. Lott committed to North Carolina.

Justin Little, Senior, Independence

Little had a standout season for the Patriots, who reached the 4-A state championship game. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder threw for 2,722 yards and 29 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He also had 397 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing. Little has offers from six colleges.

Mason Holtzclaw, Sophomore, Christ School

It didn’t take long for the 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect to make an impact. Holtzclaw already has 20 college offers. North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Florida State are among the programs pursuing Holtzclaw. As a freshman, Holtzclaw threw for 1,522 yards and 14 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Those numbers are expected to improve in 2024.

Christ Church quarterback Mason Holtzclaw
Christ School quarterback Mason Holtzclaw is racking up college offers and has emerged as one of North Carolina's top high school quarterbacks after his freshman season. /

x

Published
Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina