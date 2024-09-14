Top recruit may be on the move again
Kendre Harrison, one of the nation’s top high school recruits from the Class of 2026, may be on the move again.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end transferred to Providence Day from reigning NCHSAA Class AA state champion Reidsville for the 2024-25 school year.
But the four-star recruit did not play in the Chargers’ 63-15 rout of Charlotte Country Day and, according to the Charlotte Observer, was not injured and not in attendance.
Harrison’s status with Providence Day is unknown. Chargers coach Chad Grier told the Charlotte Observer he didn’t know if Harrison would play again for Providence Day.
“You have to ask Kendre about that,” Grier told the Charlotte Observer.
A rumor spreading on message boards is that Harrison is returning to Reidsville but that hasn’t been confirmed as of Saturday afternoon.
Harrison has 13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in three games for Providence. On defense, he has 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 5 hurries.
The two-sport star recently narrowed his college choice to six schools – Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.
Harrison has expressed hopes of playing both sports in college. He has basketball offers from North Carolina, Florida State, Georgetown, North Carolina State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.
In the 2023 season, Harrison caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns. He recorded 76 tackles and 9 sacks on defense.
Harrison also helped lead Reidsville to an undefeated season in basketball that culminated with the Class AA state championship.