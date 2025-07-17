Top Southeast Program Joins Nation’s Premier High School Hoops League
Christ School of North Carolina is set to compete on the national stage for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 high school basketball seasons, the school announced in a social media post.
The EYBL Is Expanding
During the 2024-2025 season, the EYBL Scholastic featured 14 teams, including AZ Compass Prep, Bella Vista Prep, Brewster Academy, IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Legacy Early College, Link Academy, Long Island Lutheran, Montverde Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Orangeville Academy, Sunrise Christian Academy, Veritas Academy, and Wasatch Academy.
Christ School Joins Ohio's SPIRE Academy As New EYNL Programs
Earlier this month, the Nike EYBL Scholastic announced that SPIRE Academy in Berea, Ohio will be joining the league next season after they named former Patrick School and Montverde Academy head coach Kevin Boyle, as the program's new head boys basketball coach back in March.
The Greenies are set to become the 16th school inducted into the Nike EYBL Scholastic and are the first school from the Tar Heel State to be featured in the nationally-ranked field.
The Greenies Had Won Three Straight NCISAA State Crowns
During the 2024-2025 season, the Greenies finished with a 28-3 record and won their third consecutive NCISAA state championship, with only one of those three losses coming to an in-state school.
A Legacy of Winning and Producing College and Pro Players
Christ School goes back to its inception, which was in 1900, and has won nine state championships since 2005, as well as sending more than 50 players to the collegiate level, as well as 15 players playing professionally. The latest featuring both Mason and Miles Plumlee who played their collegiate careers under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke University.
Christ School has won 20+ games in each of the last four years under current head coach Josh Coley, who also became the fastest coach in the program's history to reach the 100-win milestone, where he has compiled a record of 101-23 (.814) winning percentage in his tenure with the Greenies.
The North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) will allow varsity basketball to return to the state playoffs in the future without any stipulations, provided Christ School no longer has a contract with Nike. Coach Coley said the Greenies plan to keep their rivalries with Carolinas Athletic Association schools such as Asheville Christian Academy, Asheville School, Carolina Day, and Rabun Gap (Ga.).
