Vote: North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/9/2024)
The North Carolina high school football state championship games are set to played this weekend and, before the titles are decided on the field, we want to honor the top performers from last weekend's semifinal contests with our next to last North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week of the 2024 season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaegan Chambers of Monroe.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting ends on Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte
The Lions’ quarterback was close to perfect, completing 13-of-15 passes for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 36-20 win over Class AAA defending champion Hickory. Nichols also had 60 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Riley Daniels, Rolesville
Daniels kicked a 42-yard field goal, was 5-of-5 on extra points and 5 touchbacks on 8 kickoffs as the Rams beat Cardinal Gibbons 38-31 in the 4-A semifinals.
Kaegan Chambers, Monroe
The Redhawks’ quarterback turned in an all-time performance in a 41-15 rout of Brevard in the Class AA semifinals. Chambers was 10-of-14 for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 12 times for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Faizon Brandon, Grimsley
Brandon was sensational, completing 16-of-18 passes for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Whirlies toppled Weddington in the 4-A semifinals.
A.J. Jackson Jr., Corvian Community
The Cardinals’ quarterback was 10-of-11 for 131 yards and a touchdown while running 9 times for 100 yards and a touchdown as Corvian downed Mountain Heritage in the 2-A semifinals.
Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Tarboro
McDowell-Moore ran 9 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with a 53-yard touchdown catch as the Vikings dominated Wilson Prep. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior also returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and made five tackles.
Donavan Frederick, Seventy-First
Frederick had 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries in addition to playing a big role on defense as the Falcons drubbed Jacksonville 43-7 in the 3-A semifinals.
Tyell Saunders, Northeastern
Saunders caught 6 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, had a rushing touchdown pass and made four tackles on defense as the Eagles advanced to the 2-A championship game.
K.D. Cotton, West Charlotte
Cotton caught 5 passes for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
Summers had 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries.