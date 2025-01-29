Vote: Who is the 2025 North Carolina high school baseball Preseason Pitcher of the Year?
The 2025 North Carolina high school baseball season is a little more than a month away. Before it gets underway, we are sharing our report on some of the state's top arms and seeking your opinion on who should be the 2025 South Carolina Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Here are 10 candidates for your consideration. You are welcome to nominate others. Voting ends Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Sam Harris, senior, Broughton
The North Carolina State commit was 6-1 with a 0.13 earned run average and 81 strikeouts in 51 innings. A right-hander, Harris held opponents to a tiny .088 batting average.
Jackson Hardy, senior, Wake Forest
Hardy, a Pfeiffer commit, was 9-0 with an 0.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 innings. Opponents batted .161 against the right-hander.
Luke Roupe, senior, Grace Christian
The South Carolina commit and pro prospect was 7-1 with an 0.63 ERA for North Myrtle Beach (S.C.) as a junior. Roupe is a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder with a fastball that touches the mid-90s. He had 81 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings and held hitters to a .167 batting average.
Maddux Thach, senior, Perquimans
Thach is compact at 5-foot-6 but he produces big results. He was 9-1 with an 0.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 55 innings. Thach limited batters to a .153 average.
Easton Ledford, senior, Bandys
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-hander was 8-0 with an 0.53 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 innings. Ledford, who has committed to UNC-Pembroke, held opposing hitters to a .162 batting average.
Bohdi Robertson, junior, Pinecrest
Robertson, a left-hander who is a UNC-Greensboro commit, was 10-1 with an 0.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings. He held hitters to a .122 batting average.
Evan Myers, senior, Lincoln Charter
The Western Carolina commit was 4-0 with an 0.64 ERA. A left-hander, Myers was dominant with 95 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings while limiting hitters to a .137 batting average.
Caden Jeffrey, senior, Cape Fear
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-hander was 7-1 with an 0.93 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 45 innings. Jeffrey held opponents to a .140 batting average.
Qua Darden, senior, SouthWest Edgecombe
Darden is a 6-foot-1, 240-pound who is a three-sport standout. On the mound last season, he was 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .127.
Sean Jenkins, senior, Foard
The 6-foot-4 right-hander was 9-1 with a 1.05 ERA. Jenkins, an East Carolina commit, was dominant with 137 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings and opponents hit just .107.