Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?

The 2025 high school baseball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.

Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in North Carolina.

Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.  

Josh Roberson, junior, J.H. Rose

Roberson threw a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks in the Rampants’ 10-0 win over Havelock.

Zack Wester, sophomore, Pisgah

Wester threw an overpowering four-hitter with 15 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over East Henderson.

Corbin Spilliards, sophomore, Christ School

Spilliards blasted a grand slam and slugged a three-run homer as the Greenies overwhelmed Asheville Christian Academy 20-0.

William Rauers, sophomore, Franklin

Rauers smashed a grand slam in the Panthers’ 13-5 win over Robbinsville. In a 3-2 win over West Henderson, he tossed a one-hitter over six innings with eight strikeouts and drove in the game-winning run in the sixth inning.

Carson Tew, junior, Midway

Tew went 4-for-5, with three RBIs as the Raiders beat Princeton 6-5 in 11 innings. Tew’s final hit was a walk-off single.

Justin Mabe, senior, North Davidson

The North Carolina commit tossed a five-inning three-hitter with six strikeouts and had a two-run single in the Black Knights’ 10-0 win over Central Davidson.

Mynkoda Smith, senior, Fairmont

Smith hurled a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Golden Tornadoes overcame St. Pauls 5-3. At the plate, Smith doubled in a run.

Jack Beard, junior, Charlotte Christian

Beard hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in the Knights’ 4-0 victory over Cannon School.

Max Luzarraga, senior, Weddington

Luzarraga pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in Weddington’s 3-0 victory over Cuthbertson.

Abram Hargett, sophomore, Metrolina Christian

Hargett was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Warriors pounded SouthLake Christian 10-0 in five innings.

