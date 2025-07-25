Top Oregon High School Baseball Prospects Sign with MLB Teams
Two of Oregon's top high school baseball prospects are headed to pro ball after foregoing college scholarships to sign with the Major League Baseball teams that drafted them earlier this month.
Kruz Schoolcraft Signed for A Reported $3.6 Million
According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Sunset left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft signed with the San Diego Padres for $3,606,600, the full slot value of the No. 25 draft pick in this month's MLB Draft. Schoolcraft had signed with the University of Tennessee.
Schoolcraft Was Undefeated in Leading Sunset to a State Championship
Schoolcraft was The Oregonian/Oregon Live's state pitcher of the year after he went 7-0 in 11 starts, capping his season by saving the Apollos' victory against Grant that gave the program its first Class 6A state title in 31 years.
He also was named to Prep Baseball Report's All-Prep Baseball Team as a utility player. When Schoolcraft was not pitching, he played first base for the Apollos, hitting .482 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.
Slater de Brun Signs with the Baltimore Orioles
Meanwhile, Summit's Slater de Brun, one of the nation's top high school outfield prospects, signed with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him with the 37th overall pick in the supplemental first round.
Callis reported on his X feed that de Brun signed for an above-slot bonus of $4 million to convince him to surrender a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt University.
De Brun led the Storm to the 5A title by hitting .370 with nine doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.