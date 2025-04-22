Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?

High School

The 2025 high school baseball season is heading toward the end of the regular season with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.

Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in North Carolina.

J.C. Woolard, Pinecrest

Woolard had three hits and three RBIs as the Vikings throttled Hoggard 11-5. 

Jayden Parker, St. Pauls

Parker threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings and contributed a two-run single in St. Pauls’ 5-2 win against Lumberton.

Simon Quinn, Greenfield School

Quinn pitched a complete game with one earned run allowed and seven strikeouts while going 3-for-3 with an RBI in the Knights’ 6-5 win over John Paul II.

Xzavier Sinclair, Red Springs

Sinclair scattered 11 hits striking out 7 in 6 2/3 innings in the Red Devils’ 7-2 win over Scotland. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jeremiah Battle, Southern Nash

Battle hurled a seven-hitter over six innings and was 2-for-5 as the Firebirds downed Franklinton 9-2. He also had an RBI double in a 4-1 win over Franklinton.

Jonathan Pate, Terry Sanford

Pate tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Cape Fear. 

Jay Secretarski, Asheville

Secretarski went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Cougars downed McDowell 4-1. He also hurled 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief to get the save.

Zack Wester, Pisgah

Wester threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over Madison. 

Rian Jones, West Henderson

Jones was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in a 6-6, 10-inning game with Asheville that was called because of darkness. In a 6-5 win over Wesleyan Christian, Jones was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs.

Cooper Beck, Central Davidson

Beck was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 3-2 win over Oak Grove. 

