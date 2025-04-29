Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
The 2025 high school baseball season is nearing the end of the regular season, and the state playoffs will soon begin.
Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in North Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Amos Rich, Tuscola
Rich threw a two-hitter with no runs and 10 strikeouts over six innings while also cranking a two-run double in Tuscola’s 5-1 win over West Henderson.
Carson Scruggs, Polk County
Scruggs went 2-for-5 with five RBIs in the Wolverines’ 11-1 victory over Chase.
Chris Tesgle, Dixon
Tesgle threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and had an RBI single in the Bulldogs’ 7-0 win over Richlands.
Max Shelton, Madison
Shelton smashed two home runs in a 3-for-3 effort and had four RBIs in a 22-2 romp over Rosman.
Rhett Britt, Topsail
Britt threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in six innings while also collecting an RBI single as the Pirates beat North Davidson 3-1. In an 11-1 win over North Davidson, Britt was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Cane Mehling, Ashley
Mehling fired a one-hitter with six strikeouts in a 5-0 win over New Hanover. In a 13-1 rout of New Hanover, Mehling was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Nathan Helms, North Stanly
Helms was 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the undefeated Blue Comets’ 5-2 win over Andrews.
Gavin Aldredge, Cuthbertson
Aldredge had an RBI triple and got the last two outs for the save as Cuthbertson downed Charlotte Catholic 6-4. He also had a two-run single in a 13-1 rout of Andrew Jackson (S.C.).
Mynkoda Smith, Fairmont
Smith threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts while collecting two hits and four RBIs as the Golden Tornadoes walloped Red Springs 16-0 in the third place game of the Robeson County Slugfest.
Bryan Serrano, Thomasville
Serrano was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Bulldogs overpowered Lexington 15-2 in six innings.
