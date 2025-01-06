Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Taniya Thomas of East Lincoln.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sam Vanderhave, Charlotte Country Day
Vanderhave scored 22 points in the Buccaneers’ 70-34 victory over Ravenscroft. The junior point guard also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals and shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range. She also had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 8 steals in a 76-44 win over Durham Academy.
Na’kiya Boston, Wilson Prep
Boston led the way with 17 points in the Tigers’ 56-47 win over Farmville Central.
NaShara McNeill-Watlington, Triton
McNeill-Washington scored 30 points in the Hawks’ 53-37 win over Western Harnett. The junior guard also surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
Khimara Dorsey, Southwest Onslow
The 5-foot-10 junior forward turned one of the most dominant performances of the season to date. Dorsey scored 21 points, grabbed a whopping 28 rebounds, had 5 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots in the Stallions’ 61-38 win over Wallace-Rose Hill. She was 9-of-12 shooting.
Oriyanna Galloway, Southwest Onslow
It’s rare to get two elite games from the same team in the same game but it happened for the Stallions. Galloway, a 5-foot-8 senior, produced a triple double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals. She also had 6 assists and 2 blocked shots.
Jordan Speller, Grace Christian
Speller had a triple double of 16 points, 12 assists and 10 steals in the Crusaders’ 79-22 rout of Wayne Prep. A day earlier, Speller had 10 points and 10 assists in a 55-21 romp over Providence Day.
Grace Galyon, Reagan
Galyon scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals in a 61-34 win over West Forsyth.
Ashanti Fox, Union Pines
The senior point guard was unstoppable with 43 points in the undefeated Vikings’ 54-46 win over Northwood. Fox is averaging 28 points per game.
Madison Drayton, Cannon School
Drayton, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward/guard, scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cougars edged Rolesville 62-60.
Keysha Mizzell, Rocky Mount
The 5-foot-7 junior point guard had 20 points, 4 assists and 4 steals in a 59-39 win over Nash Central.