Vote: Who should be the North Carolina Girls High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

The 2024-25 North Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.

Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week out of North Carolina.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jordynn Parnell of South View.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Amya Graham, South Point

Graham had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists as the Red Raiders overwhelmed North Gaston 83-25. The 6-foot senior reached 1,500 points for her career.

Makayla Bobo, Lexington

Bobo scored 26 points as the Yellow Jackets walloped North Rowan 74-42 and won the program’s first-ever conference championship.

Ma-Kaela Gidney, Hickory Ridge

Gidney scored 27 points while reaching 1,000 for her career in a 68-39 victory over West Cabarrus.

Myajah Nix, Central Cabarrus

The 5-foot-9 junior forward produced a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-51 win over Concord. Nix also had 3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Cora Hadley, Oak Grove

The 5-foot-11 junior scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 6 steals in the Grizzlies’ 64-35 win over Central Davidson.

Sara Larios, Asheville Christian

Larios continued her deluge of offense with 44 points in a 69-64 victory over Gaston Christian in the first round of the NCISAA playoffs. The 5-foot-6 senior was 11-of-19 from 3-point range and had seven assists. 

Adisyn Bland, Purnell Swett

Bland scored 14 points as the Pirates upset Lumberton 46-33 to conclude the regular season. 

Allison Lett, Freedom Christian

Lett scored 28 points and got 20 rebounds for her fourth 20-20 game of the season in a 55-45 win over The Burlington School in the NCISAA state playoffs.

Neely McMannen, Croatan

McMannen had 28 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 60-53 win over West Carteret.

Malia Graham, East Columbus

Graham scored 28 points as the Gators romped to a 63-14 win over West Columbus.

