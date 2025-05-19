Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school baseball player of the year?
The regular season is over for high school baseball in North Carolina, and it’s time to see who fans think is the 2025 player of the year.
Here are 15 players to consider. Voting closes June 8 at 11:59 PT.
Luke Roupe, senior, Grace Christian
The South Carolina commit was a pivotal force in the Crusaders’ second straight NCISAA 3-A state championship. Roupe hit .382 with a team-leading 6 home runs and 31 RBIs. On the mound, he was 7-3 with a 2.01 earned run average and 100 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.
Carrick Ryan, senior, Voyager Academy
Ryan hit .479 with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs for one of the state’s top 1-A programs. He was equally productive on the mound with an 11-0 record, 0.35 earned run average and 96 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.
Coy James, senior, Davie County
The Ole Miss commit led the state with a .605 batting average. James also blasted 9 home runs and had 25 RBIs.
Gunnar Alm, junior, Polk County
Alm, a North Carolina State commit, had a fabulous 2025 season with a .544 batting average, 8 home runs, 22 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. He was caught stealing just twice.
Michael Gurganus, senior, Bear Grass Charter
The Pitt Community College commit got it done both on the mound and at the plate. Gurganus was 8-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 58 innings. He had a .565 batting average with 38 RBIs and had 9 stolen bases.
Patrick Walsh, senior, Christ the King
The Naval Academy commit batted .381 with a 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. Walsh also saw time on the mound, going 3-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 innings.
Josh Hammond, senior, Wesleyan Christian
The Wake Forest commit had a spectacular season while helping lead the Trojans to the NCISAA 4-A state championship. Hammond batted .471 with 6 home runs and 28 RBIs. The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder was 2-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. Hammond’s fastball was clocked as high as 99 mph.
Evan Myers, senior, Lincoln Charter
Myers, a Western Carolina commit, hit .483 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Three of those homers came in his last high school game. Myers also saw time on the mound, going 4-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings.
Ethan Stewart, freshman, D.H. Conley
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder hit .423 with 6 home runs, 42 RBIs and 6 stolen bases while getting his high school career off to a great start.
Luke Hemric, senior, Apex Friendship
Hemric turned in a dominant season on the mound with a 7-0 record, 0.30 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 46 innings. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-hander has committed to North Carolina State.
Case Gibbs, senior, Metrolina Christian
The Maryland commit was 11-1 with an 0.67 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings for his state runner-up team.
Tate Jensen, senior, Draughn
The Appalachian State signee was 7-4 with a 2.12 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 56 innings to conclude his high school career. Jensen was great at the plate, too, batting .476 with 3 home runs and 32 RBIs.
Tanner Williams, sophomore, Midway
Williams is 8-0 with a 2.44 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings for a team that has reached the 2-A state semifinal series. One of his most recent outings was a no-hitter against previously undefeated East Carteret in the third round of the playoffs. Willaims also hit .308 with 21 RBIs.
Max Shelton, junior, Madison
Shelton hit .489 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs to lead the Patriots.
Dylan Palmer, junior, East Wake Academy
Palmer, who is uncommitted, hit .527 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs for the Eagles, who reached the third round of the 1-A state playoffs.
