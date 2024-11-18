Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
The NCHSAA state playoffs began last Friday. There were plenty of standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jayden Gash of Kings Mountain.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brandon Pinkerton, East Rutherford
Pinkerton is on this list for the second week in a row and it’s easy to see why. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior ran 47 times for 336 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Cavaliers held off North Surry 35-25 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Josiah Thomas, Terry Sanford
The senior two-way standout had two interception returns for touchdowns for a combined 102 yards as the Bulldogs pounded South Central 49-14 in the first round of the state playoffs. Thomas also had 6 tackles and 2 pass breakups.
Justin Little, Independence
Little propelled the Patriots to a 44-0 wipeout of Mount Tabor with his legs and right arm. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior was 13-of-17 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception. On the ground, he had 105 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries.
Trey Blakeney, Hough
Blakeney was 9-of-12 for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 59-0 rout of South Iredell. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior also had a rushing touchdown.
Zion Burden, Mallard Creek
The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker/end had four sacks and a fumble recovery in the Mavericks’ 34-9 win over Lake Norman.
Kendre Harrison, Reidsville
One of the nation’s top prospects was on his game again as the undefeated, defending 2-A state champion Rams rout Rutherdfordton-Spindale Central 56-22. Harrison caught 7 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound senior also an interception and a tackle on defense.
Brady Stober, Hickory
Stober was 10-of-12 for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception in the undefeated, defending 3-A state champion Red Tornadoes’ 53-0 rout of Tuscola.
Will Miller, Pinecrest
Miller shined on both defense and special teams as the Patriots knocked off New Hanover 30-16. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior returned an interception 69 yards to set up a touchdown, had two pass breakups and made 8 tackles. Miller also kicked a 28-yard field goal and three extra points. The Naval Academy commit also averaged 57.5 yards on six kickoffs.
Dason Davis, J.H. Rose
Davis had 3 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Rampants shocked previously undefeated Northern Nash 32-25. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior made five tackles and broke up a pass on defense.
Shawn Davis, East Duplin
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior had 228 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 carries as the Panthers dominated St. Pauls 33-13 after trailing 13-0 early. His 54-yard touchdown run broke a 13-13 tie.