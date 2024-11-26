Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/26/2024)
The NCHSAA state playoffs have gone through two rounds and there were plenty of good performances.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for this week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zion Burden of Mallard Creek.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Zach Dillworth, Forest Hills
Dillworth was 24-of-34 for 388 yards and 4 touchdowns as Forest Hills went on the road and toppled fourth-seeded Randleman 38-21 in the 2-A playoffs.
Tyjurian White, Scotland
White ran for a career-high 229 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on 30 carries in the Scots’ 38-35 upset victory over Terry Sanford. The 5-foot-9 senior scored on runs of 58, 27 and 15 yards.
DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First
The Falcons’ quarterback threw two touchdown passes and ran for three others in a 56-14 trouncing of Rocky Mount.
Xavier Lewis, Rolesville
Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound end, made 8 tackles, including 3 for loss, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries as the Rams walloped Pinecrest 45-8.
Jason Arrowood, East Rutherford
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior had 11 tackles, an interception and blocked a field goal attempt as the Cavaliers stunned defending 2-A state champion Reidsville 27-26.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
Mitchell had 240 yards and 5 touchdowns on 24 carries in the undefeated Whirlies’ 58-21 thumping of Southeast Guilford.
Brady Stober, Hickory
The Red Tornadoes’ quarterback was nearly perfect in a 42-7 rout of rival Statesville. Stober was 17-of-18 for 209 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Reginald Lancaster, West Craven
Lancaster had two interceptions and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Eagles downed East Duplin 36-20.
Domani Edwards, J.H. Rose
Edwards had 12 tackles, recovered a fumble and caused another as the Rampants beat Southern Nash 28-16 for their second straight major upset.
Ely Hamrick, Crest
The Chargers’ quarterback was 16-of-21 for 265 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a pair of touchdowns in a 35-7 pounding of Oak Grove.