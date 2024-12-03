Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
The North Carolina state playoffs have gone through three rounds and there were plenty of standout performances, including the following 10 which are nominated for North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ely Hamrick of Crest.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Aiden Harris, Weddington
Harris, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman, helped lead the defending state champions to a stifling 55-0 win over Northern Guilford. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Kaegan Chambers, Monroe
The Redhawks’ quarterback ran 8 times for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 48-21 romp over West Stokes. Chambers scored on runs of 20, 70 and 2 yards. He also completed 2-of-3 passes for 51 yards.
Brady Stober, Hickory
Stober was spectacular again, completing 17-of-23 passes for 478 yards and 6 touchdowns with an interception as the undefeated Red Tornadoes rallied for a 63-48 win over Crest.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
The senior running back had 187 yards and 4 touchdowns on 20 carries as the Whirlies pounded Charlotte Catholic 42-14.
Taeshon Martin, Mount Airy
Martin had a superb night with 22 carries for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Granite Bears’ 43rd consecutive win, a 31-23 decision over Starmount.
Jaidon Lovett, J.H. Rose
Lovett continues to shine in the Rampants’ improbable playoff run. In their latest win he had a pair of rushing touchdowns, caught 3 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, made three tackles and recovered a fumble.
Trevaris Jones, Northeastern
The Eagles’ quarterback was 14-of-19 for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-7 pounding of West Craven. Jones also ran 9 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Theron Batiste. Cleveland
Batiste returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown and made six tackles in the Rams’ 48-28 win over Jordan.
Sean Brady, Hough
Brady caught 8 passes for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Huskies shut out Mallard Creek 34-0.
Cooper Peterson, Corvian Community
Peterson punted three times for an average of 48 yards, had four touchbacks and kicked three extra points in the undefeated Cardinals’ 27-14 win over Eastern Randolph.