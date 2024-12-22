Vote: Who was North Carolinas's top football performer of the 2024 NCHSAA state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Tar Heel State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from this past weekend's NCHSAA state finals at at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium and NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium.
Voting will end on December 31st, 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Bryce Davis, DE, Grimsley
The fierce edge rusher was disruptive all night long in Grimsley's 35-23 victory over Rolesville for the Class 4A state championship. Davis finished the night tallying three sacks defensively.
Mitchell Summers, RB, Grimsley
Before exiting the game with a injury, the Whirlies' running back had already done plenty of damage on the ground in Grimsley's win over Rolesville. Summers rushed for 133 yards on 26 attempts and scored a touchdown.
Braden Atkinson, QB, Rolesville
Atkinson finished his tremendous season throwing the rock with three more touchdown passes, ending the season with 53 total, in the loss to Grimsley on Saturday.
Jamouri Nichols, QB, West Charlotte
Though Nichols didn't throw for a boatload of yards, he was efficient and ended up winning MVP honors of the Class 3A title game. In West Charlotte's 14-7 win over Seventy-First. Nichols finished completing 12-of-13 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Zion Lindsay, RB, Monroe
All season long Monroe has been relied on stellar quarterback play, but Lindsay stepped up to the plate in the Class 2A state championship game. In Monroe's 35-25 win over Northeastern, Lindsay rushed for 121 yards on 18 touches and scored a touchdown.
Nymir Kendall, RB, Monroe
Lining up in the backfield as well next to Lindsay was Kendall, who had himself a strong night on the ground and went for 83 yards on 13 carries and scored twice.
Trevaris Jones, QB, Northeastern
Despite coming on the losing end against Monroe, the Northeastern led an offense that totaled over 400 yards and Jones threw three touchdown passes.
Kamerin McDowell-Moore, RB, Tarboro
Who needs to pass when you can run the football like Tarboro can? The Vikings in a 45-24 win over Corvian Community for the Class 1A title, rushed for 419 yards, only attempting one pass. Tarboro was led by McDowell-Moore, who scored four touchdowns as the game's MVP.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi