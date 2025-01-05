Vote: Who was the top sophomore football player in North Carolina in 2024?
With the 2024 high school football season complete, it’s time to look back at who was the top sophomore.
There were plenty of good sophomore players. Here are 15 candidates for your consideration.
Theron Batiste, Cleveland
The 5-foot-9, 140-pound defensive back corralled seven interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. Batiste recorded 45 tackles.
Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte
Nichols, a dual-threat quarterback, led the Lions to the 3-A state championship. The 5-foot-10 star threw for 2,633 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. He had 614 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing.
Caden Ingle, Erwin
Ingle threw for 2,966 yards and 35 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. In addition, he ran for 285 yards and 9 touchdowns.
A.J. Roberts, Rolesville
Roberts caught 46 passes for 914 yards, averaging nearly 20 yards a reception, and 11 touchdowns for the Rams.
Cameron Clem, Murphy
Clem ran for 1,747 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. A highlight of his season was a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run. Clem also saw time on defense, making 15 tackles a and breaking up two passes.
Myles Eatmon, Northern Nash
Eatmon ran for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 9.04 yards per carry. He also made 18 tackles.
Rakem Hammock, Northwest Guilford
Hammock caught 51 passes for 881 yards and 8 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Rashad Streets, Millbrook
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge was spectacular with 26.5 sacks, 31 hurries and 123 tackles, including 35.5 for loss. Streets also blocked four punts and forced two fumbles.
Nathan Helms, North Stanly
Helms had 7 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and made 28 tackles. The two-way starter had 29 receptions for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Ford Fehling, Marvin Ridge
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder had a superb season, going 14-of-17 on field goal attempts, with his longest being 49 yards. Fehling was a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points and had 27 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs.
Landen Agee, North Lincoln
Agee had a stellar season on both sides of the ball. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder ran for 1,043 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards a carry. He also caught 3 passes for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, Agee had 53 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Ryyan Coley, Overhills
Coley caught 49 passes for 775 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Andrew Rogers, Dudley
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound edge had a dominant season with 23 sacks, 29 hurries and 76 tackles, including 34 for loss. Dudley has college offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Liberty.
Jonathan Dillon, Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
Dillon did just about everything for his team. The 6-foot-2, 182-pounder caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 7 touchdowns, ran 14 times for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 270 yards and a touchdown. Dillon also made 16 tackles.
Kingston Curry, East Gaston
The two-way starter had 46 receptions for 650 yards and 12 touchdowns. Curry had 8 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and 38 tackles as well.