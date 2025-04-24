Wallace-Rose Hill sets 2025 football schedule
Wallace-Rose Hill has announced its 2025 football schedule with big changes in store because of the latest NCHSAA realignment.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them reach the third round of the 2-A state playoffs where they fell 14-13 in overtime to archrival James Kenan.
W-RH is now a 3-A school in a split 2-A/3-A conference with Goldsboro (3-A), James Kenan (3-A), Midway (3-A), Princeton (3-A), Spring Creek (3-A) and Rosewood (2-A). It’s a practically new conference for the Bulldogs. James Kenan was the only school that was with W-RH in the East Central Conference the last four years.
Former East Central Conference opponents East Duplin, Clinton and Kinston are being retained on the schedule for non-conference games.
Wallace-Rose Hill 2025 Football Schedule:
Aug. 22 – East Duplin
Aug. 29 – at Kinston
Sept. 5 – at Clinton
Sept. 12 – at Pender
Sept. 26 – Goldsboro
Oct. 3 – at Princeton
Oct. 10 – at Midway
Oct. 17 – Spring Creek
Oct. 24 – Rosewood
Oct. 31 – at James Kenan