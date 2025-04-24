High School

Wallace-Rose Hill sets 2025 football schedule

The Bulldogs have moved from 2-A to 3-A with the revised NCHSAA classifications

Mike Duprez

Wallace-Rose Hill has announced its 2025 football schedule with big changes in store because of the latest NCHSAA realignment.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them reach the third round of the 2-A state playoffs where they fell 14-13 in overtime to archrival James Kenan.

W-RH is now a 3-A school in a split 2-A/3-A conference with Goldsboro (3-A), James Kenan (3-A), Midway (3-A), Princeton (3-A), Spring Creek (3-A) and Rosewood (2-A). It’s a practically new conference for the Bulldogs. James Kenan was the only school that was with W-RH in the East Central Conference the last four years.

Former East Central Conference opponents East Duplin, Clinton and Kinston are being retained on the schedule for non-conference games.

Wallace-Rose Hill 2025 Football Schedule:

Aug. 22 – East Duplin

Aug. 29 – at Kinston

Sept. 5 – at Clinton

Sept. 12 – at Pender

Sept. 26 – Goldsboro

Oct. 3 – at Princeton

Oct. 10 – at Midway

Oct. 17 – Spring Creek

Oct. 24 – Rosewood

Oct. 31 – at James Kenan

 

