Watch: North Carolina QB commit throws for three first half touchdowns

East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker, a 4-star North Carolina commit, tossed three first half touchdowns and nearly had a fourth in leading his team to a 34-0 halftime lead over Parkland. on Oct. 11, 2024.
East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker, a 4-star North Carolina commit, tossed three first half touchdowns and nearly had a fourth in leading his team to a 34-0 halftime lead over Parkland. on Oct. 11, 2024.

It was a huge first half, Friday evening, for North Carolina quarterback commit Bryce Baker, a 4-star recruit from East Forsyth High in North Carolina.

Baker, the No. 5 overall player in North Carolina and the No. 11 quarterback in the nation according to 247Sports, threw for three first half touchdowns against Parkland High, as the Eagles built a huge first half lead.

Baker got his first touchdown toss on Friday with three minutes remaining in the first quarter when he found Jaylin Murray for a 6-yard score, putting the Eagles in front, 13-0.

In the second quarter, Baker aired it out with a 60-yard scoring strike to Kendal Sawyer. He then found Sawyer again, with two minutes to play i the half, for a 26-yard TD toss which sent the Eagles to the halftime break with a 34-0 lead.

He nearly had a fourth when his 38-yard toss to Sawyer, in the first quarter was originally ruled a touchdown. After initially signaling a touchdown, the official conferred and ruled that Sawyer stepped out of bounds at the two. East Forsyth rushed for their first TD of the night on the next play.

With Baker watching from the sidles, the East Forsyth offense continued to roll in the second half, finishing the night with a 62-6 victory.

