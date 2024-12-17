West Charlotte Coach Sam Greiner Aims for Historic State Title Legacy Against Seventy-First
West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner wants to achieve something different onSaturday.
With his Lions scheduled to face Fayetteville’s Seventy-First High School in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A state championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University, Greiner is in line to secure a unique legacy, leading two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) programs to a state title.
In 2017, Greiner guided the unsung Harding University to a 2017 4A championship. It was the Rams’ first title in more than five decades. The previous season, they finished 1-10
Holding court at Monday’s NCHSAA Championship Game press conference, Greiner recalled his first title and the interactions he still has with his former players.
“The memories that it will create for these young people will go beyond what I can ever imagine,” Greiner said, as reported by The News & Observer. “The kids that were at Harding, still, talk about it today.”
If the Lions earn a win in the final, Greiner could join former coach Tom Knotts with state titles at more than one CMS institution. Knotts led West Charlotte to its lone NCHSAA title in 1995 and, beginning in 2000, created an Independence High School dynasty, earning seven consecutive titles.
Knotts also guided Harding to the 1987 4A state lost to Garner.
West Charlotte will appear in its ninth final and second against 71st, which the Lions lost, 3-0.
West Charlotte cuts down Hickory
West Charlotte (12-2) earned a trip to the 3A state championship game by downing the host Hickory Red Tornadoes, who entered riding a 30-game winning streak and averaged more than 50 points per game.
The Red Tornadoes displayed their offensive prowess by opening the semifinal with consecutive 80-yard touchdown drives. The Lions defense stiffened and held Hickory scoreless during their next five possessions.
During that time, sophomore quarterback Jamouri Nichols led the Lions’ offense to 30 unanswered points, completing 13 of 15 passes for and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards on 15 carries and another TD.
K.D. Cotton caught five passes for and two touchdowns and Emory McClain Jr. gained on 18 carries and a TD to pace West Charlotte.
The matchup was the first between the two programs since a 1986 4A second-round playoff game. The Lions, directed by then-quarterback and future Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks, topped Hickory, 30-6.