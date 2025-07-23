Dutch Fork, Seeking Fourth Consecutive State Championship, Releases 2025 schedule
Dutch Fork will pursue its fourth consecutive state championship with a nine-game regular season schedule beginning Aug. 29 when the Silver Foxes host Spartanburg.
It’s the same schedule as in 2024 with the home/away sites flipped.
Dutch Fork has a four-game non-region schedule, starting with Spartanburg. The Silver Foxes then host Ridge View on Sept. 5 before they face two road games - Gray Collegiate Academy on Sept. 12. and Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Sept. 19. Oceanside Collegiate has won two consecutive state championships – in 2-A and 3-A.
The Region 4-AAAAA schedule begins on Oct. 3 when the Silver Foxes entertain Chapin. They visit White Knoll on Oct. 10, host Lexington on Oct. 17, host River Bluff on Oct. 24 and end the regular season by visiting crosstown rival Irmo on Oct. 31.
The Silver Foxes have won nine state championships since 2013 under legendary coach Tom Knotts. Dutch Fork went 13-0 in 2024, winning the 5-A Division 1 state title. The South Carolina High School League subdivided Class 5-A into two divisions beginning with the 2024 season.
Dutch Fork has won 21 consecutive games.
2025 Dutch Fork Football Schedule
Aug. 29 – Spartanburg
Sept. 5 – Ridge View
Sept. 12 – at Gray Collegiate Academy
Sept. 19 – at Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Oct. 3 – Chapin
Oct. 10 – at White Knoll
Oct. 17 – Lexington
Oct. 24 – River Bluff
Oct. 31 – at Irmo