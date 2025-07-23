High School

Dutch Fork, Seeking Fourth Consecutive State Championship, Releases 2025 schedule

The Silver Foxes kickoff on Aug. 29 against Spartanburg

Mike Duprez

Dutch Fork and head coach Tom Knotts are seeking the program's fourth consecutive state championship.
Dutch Fork and head coach Tom Knotts are seeking the program's fourth consecutive state championship. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dutch Fork will pursue its fourth consecutive state championship with a nine-game regular season schedule beginning Aug. 29 when the Silver Foxes host Spartanburg.

It’s the same schedule as in 2024 with the home/away sites flipped.

Dutch Fork has a four-game non-region schedule, starting with Spartanburg. The Silver Foxes then host Ridge View on Sept. 5 before they face two road games - Gray Collegiate Academy on Sept. 12. and Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Sept. 19. Oceanside Collegiate has won two consecutive state championships – in 2-A and 3-A.

The Region 4-AAAAA schedule begins on Oct. 3 when the Silver Foxes entertain Chapin. They visit White Knoll on Oct. 10, host Lexington on Oct. 17, host River Bluff on Oct. 24 and end the regular season by visiting crosstown rival Irmo on Oct. 31.

The Silver Foxes have won nine state championships since 2013 under legendary coach Tom Knotts. Dutch Fork went 13-0 in 2024, winning the 5-A Division 1 state title. The South Carolina High School League subdivided Class 5-A into two divisions beginning with the 2024 season. 

Dutch Fork has won 21 consecutive games.

2025 Dutch Fork Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – Spartanburg

Sept. 5 – Ridge View

Sept. 12 – at Gray Collegiate Academy

Sept. 19 – at Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Oct. 3 – Chapin

Oct. 10 – at White Knoll

Oct. 17 – Lexington

Oct. 24 – River Bluff

Oct. 31 – at Irmo

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina