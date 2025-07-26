Prediction: Dutch Fork Will Go Undefeated in 2025: Inside the High School Football Powerhouse’s Path to Perfection
Ric Flair often said to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.
When it comes to high school football in South Carolina, Dutch Fork is the man.
Silver Foxes Have Won Three State Championships
The Silver Foxes have won three consecutive state championships and 21 games in a row. They haven’t been defeated since falling 20-17 to Hough (N.C.) on Sept. 1, 2023.
Another season is just over the horizon and Dutch Fork will seek its 10th state championship in 13 years under the guidance of living legend Tom Knotts.
Players Come and Players Go, But The Winning Continues
Every year is different. Key players graduate and talented newcomers arrive. Dutch Fork lost its share of good athletes to graduation.
Ethan Offing's Focus on Baseball Leaves a Hole at Quarterback
The Silver Foxes also lost the services of quarterback Ethan Offing, who had a great 2024 season. Offing, a senior, isn’t leaving Dutch Fork. He’s leaving football behind to concentrate on baseball. Offing has committed to Clemson and could be selected in the 2026 Major League draft.
Now It's on to The Jaxon Knotts Era
Losing a quarterback of Offing’s stature would dent the prospects of most teams. But not Dutch Fork. Taking over the team’s most important position is junior Jaxon Knotts, the coach’s son. Knotts is talented in his own right and very strong. The 6-foot, 200-pounder recently received an offer from Division II Catawba.
Knotts will have Chapin transfer Stone Furrey as a top receiving target.
Dutch Fork Remains Dominant in the Trenches
Games are often won in the trenches and, once again, Dutch Fork will yield points very grudgingly. Leading the way is 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge Julian Walker, who is a Michigan commit. Joining the Silver Foxes via transfer from Georgia is 6-foot-2, 270-pound edge Jaden Wuerth, a junior who has eight college offers. Another top defender is senior linebacker Raleigh Salters.
The thinking here is that Dutch Fork will go undefeated again. It’s too bad the Silver Foxes aren’t playing Gaffney. That would be a good one. They are squaring off in a preseason jamboree at Gaffney. But that’s it. Dutch Fork is in 5-A Division I while Gaffney is in 5-A Division 2.
Let’s Look at the Schedule
- Aug. 29 - at Spartanburg. The Vikings played Dutch Fork relatively close last year and the Silver Foxes had 194 yards in penalties. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 14.
Sept. 5 - Ridge View. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 28.
Sept. 12 - at Gray Collegiate Academy. Gray will be good but not at Dutch Fork’s level. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 31.
Sept. 19 - at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The Landsharks have won two straight state championships but they’re not at Dutch Fork’s level. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 35.
Oct. 3 - Chapin. The first region game should be a rout for the Silver Foxes. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 49.
Oct. 10 - at White Knoll. The Timberwolves came on strong late last season. But Dutch Fork still has too much. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 21.
Oct. 17 - Lexington. The Wildcats won’t crack Dutch Fork’s defense. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 35.
Oct. 24 -River Bluff. The Gators won 10 games a year ago. Dutch Fork still rolls. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 21.
Oct. 31 - at Irmo. This is the big rivalry game. Dutch Fork won 24-14 last year. But Irmo no longer has A.J. Brand and Donovan Murph. Prediction: Dutch Fork by 28.