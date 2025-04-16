Wilkes Central sets 2025 football schedule

High School

The Eagles will open the season Aug. 22 at North Iredell

Wilkes Central has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Eagles were 2-8 last season playing as a 2-A program in the Foothills Conference.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association doubled the number of classifications from four to eight, and Wilkes Central is now a 4-A school.

The Eagles will be in a split 2-A/3-A/4-A conference with Alleghany (2-A), East Wilkes (2-A), Elkin (2-A), Starmount (2-A), North Wilkes (3-A), West Wilkes (3-A) and Ashe County (4-A). West Wilkes and North Wilkes were in the Foothills Conference with the Eagles the past four years.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at North Iredell

Aug. 28 – McMichael

Sept. 5 – at Draughn

Sept. 19 – West Wilkes

Sept. 26 – at North Wilkes

Oct. 3 – at Elkin

Oct. 10 – Ashe County

Oct. 17 – at Alleghany

Oct. 24 – Starmount

Oct. 31 – at East Wilkes

MIKE DUPREZ

