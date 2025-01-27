Will Shipley’s first NFL TD lifts the spirts of his high school coach as he mourns the loss of his father
Andy Capone’s emotions swirled Sunday. At times, the Weddington (North Carolina) football coach felt elated over watching Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley score his first NFL touchdown and sharing the moment with close family and friends.
“He played his best game, in the biggest game,” Capone said proudly, referencing the Eagles’ 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, clinching a trip to Super Bowl LIX versus the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Then, there were the reminders of why those close to Capone were together, celebrating the life “party” of his father, Steve Capone, who died last Thursday after a fight with cancer. He was 69. The visitation ceremony was staged Sunday at his parents’ North Carolina home.
Weddington Coach Andy Capone Mourns Father
Among the first two to contact Capone were former Weddington teammates Shipley and San Francisco 49ers rookie safety Malik Mustapha. Shipley reached out the day before the NFC title game. He got coached.
Capone replied questioning why he wasn’t focused on game planning for the Commanders.
“He shot me a nice text and said some things are bigger than football,” said Capone, adding Shipley often texted bible verses to him the past year as his family dealt with Steven’s Illness.
“That meant a lot to me. It speaks to the type of person he is.”
The type that made All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley race into an end zone at Lincoln Finacial Field and become one of the first to celebrate with Shipley after his touchdown Sunday. An NFL MVP finalist after becoming the ninth player to eclipse the 2,000-yard milestone, Barkley also cited the little-used running back’s work ethic during a post-game interview.
“The whole running back room has taken Will under its wing,” Capone said.
With the game getting out of hand in the fourth quarter against the Commanders, the Eagles coaching staff sat Barkley after scoring three touchdowns. Shipley entered and gained 77 yards on four carries and capped the scoring with a 2-yard run. The former two-way, five-star prep standout also registered a 35-yard kickoff return, two special-teams tackles and a forced fumble.
“Hopefully, playing defense at Weddington helped with his tackling,” Capone said.
Capone: ‘It Kinda Feels Surreal'
A Connecticut native surrounded by Tom Brady-adoring New England Patriots admirers, Capone grew up a fan of Donovan McNabb and the Eagles.
“I think I liked the bird (on the helmet) growing up,” Capone joked.
Attempting to focus on the Eagles on Sunday, Capone reacted when Shipley’s tackle dislodged the ball from kickoff returner Jeremy McNichols. Late in the rout, when Barkley departed for the sideline, Capone announced that Shipley would be used to help run out the clock. He did more than that.
Getting all four of the series’ touches, Shipley scampered 57 yards on his second carry. The highlight run will likely draw friendly fire from his former Weddington teammates and coaches, including Capone. Known for his speed and athleticism, Shipley was caught from behind in the open field.
“I don't know why he covered the ball up so fast,” Capone said, adding he will be attending Shipley’s wedding ceremony this summer. “I’m going to have to get on for that.”
Two plays later, Capone watched Shipley score, helping the Eagles qualify for their second Super Bowl in three seasons.
Capone’s emotions swirled.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I was an Eagles fan before he got drafted.
“It kinda feels surreal.”